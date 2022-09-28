Sawyer Free Library plans to close for three weeks starting this Friday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m. as it moves to a temporary location.
The move from 2 Dale Ave. is necessary, say library officials, as they gear up for an estimated $28 million addition and renovation project.
The library is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, a few blocks and all of 0.2 miles away at 21 Main St. The temporary downtown location is the former space of Cape Ann Community Cinema and Stage, and the building houses the Mystery Train Records store.
“The Sawyer Free Library is an essential service that supports our residents to reach their full potential in many aspects of their lives,” said Mern Sibley, president of the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library’s Board of Trustees, in a statement. “This temporary location will ensure that our Gloucester community continues to have full access to the library’s resources, including our dedicated staff, as we take another big step towards making the 2025 Sawyer Free Library a reality.”
“This moment has been a longtime coming, and we are so grateful to the Gloucester community for their ongoing patience and overwhelming support of this historic project,” said Library Director Jenny Benedict, in a statement.
Benedict encouraged folks to visit the library on Dale Avenue before the move takes place starting Saturday.
“People can take pictures of places that had special meaning to them or just sit and take it all in,” she said. “We realize how much this library has meant to so many over the years, but we also want people to know that this is not a farewell to the Sawyer Free Library, but rather, see you again very soon after you get that much-needed TLC.”
The library is moving in preparation for its upcoming renovation and expansion, which will renovate the library’s 1976 main building with a 15,000 square-foot addition oriented toward School Street. Construction is expected to wrap up in 2025.
Services during the move
During the closure, library resources will be available online at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. Due dates for any books or materials checked out and due during the relocation period will be extended and not become overdue during the move. Materials may still be returned at the library’s outside book drops at the front entrance and in the parking lot of 2 Dale Ave.
To accomplish the move of its collections, furnishings and equipment, the library is working with the professional relocation and moving services companies National Library Relocations and Hiltz Moving and Storage.
Not all library functions will be shifting to Main Street. The library’s historic Saunders House will be used for library staff office space and onsite storage during construction.
As part of the temporary relocation, and so that the library’s resources continue to benefit Gloucester, the library’s main floor and Friend Room audio-visual equipment, valued at $60,000, will be loaned to the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street for use in its Multi-Purpose Room and second-floor meeting room.
There will be no change to library hours at the temporary location and it will be open six days a week. The library’s phone number and emails will remain the same.
Offerings at temporary library
The temporary library’s centrally-located 3,600-square-foot space on Main Street is handicap accessible and will have public parking on the street and in the St. Peter’s Square lot. The library’s School Street lot will also be available until construction begins and then closed for the duration of the project.
Patrons will see the familiar faces of the library’s staff at the temporary location which will offer select in-person services, curbside service, outreach programming and an enhanced level of online services. Services for both children and adults, the library’s history research resources and Wellspring House’s client intake center will be accommodated in the temporary library.
In addition, there will be public computers, printing and copying services, Wi-Fi access and study tables. The library says there will be an ample selection of books, audiobooks, DVDs and music CDs available. Cardholders will be able to request items from the library’s full CD, DVD and audiobooks collections. While the size of the space limits the quantity of books onsite, cardholders have access to thousands of titles from other NOBLE libraries that will be delivered to Gloucester.
The library also will offer a robust schedule of programming at 21 Main St. and at off-site locations in Gloucester’s public schools, preschools, community centers, and other spaces, working with community partners to host collaborative programming. The library plans to utilize and enhance its remote and online virtual programming.
Fundraising continues
As far as the library construction project goes, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners recently approved the library’s $9 million provisional construction grant toward the project.
It’s expected that next month, the City Council will vote on a request for a city loan to provide financing for the project, paving the way for the city to receive the state grant, the library said. The library is owned by the nonprofit corporation Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library, which plans to repay the series of short-term city loans through grants, and corporate and individual donations, according to the library.
The Sawyer Free 2025 fundraising campaign has raised more than $15 million in committed funds so far and continues to seek additional funding sources. Learn more about the project by going to sawyerfree2025.org.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.