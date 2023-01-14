Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Snow showers and windy for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers before midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.