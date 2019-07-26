Lifeguards returning to duty; city to suspend, not fire, scofflaw supervisors

Gloucester's lifeguards are returning to their posts Friday after a number of them met with city officials Friday morning. They essentially settled the issues that had sparked a "sick-out" among the guards that had city EMTs patrolling the beaches Thursday.
The two senior lifeguards whose firings led to the Thursday job action will be suspended rather than dismissed from their jobs, said Public Works Director Mike Hale, whose department coordinates beach operations. The two senior guards had been fired for jumping off the footbridge at Good Harbor Beach on Sunday — an illegal action, after two younger lifeguards had confronted other beachgoers doing the same thing earlier.
Hale said that, after meeting with the two ousted lifeguards and with others who were part of the sick-out, the guards indicated they would return to duty. He said Good Harbor Beach was "fully staffed" with lifeguards by 11 a.m., and that others would be returning to other city beaches Friday afternoon. The city's beaches will also be fully staffed over the weekend, Hale indicated.
Maria Gustaferro, one of the lifeguards who had been part of the Thursday job action, said Friday she and the other guards were "happy" with the resolution. Gustaferro, who returned to her job Friday morning at Wingaersheek Beach, said that she and other guards recognized that the senior guards had "made a mistake," but said they thought the senior guards' firings amounted to a "punishment that didn't fit the crime."
"This isn't a win for anyone," Hale said. "It's a learning experience for the staff involved, and it's certainly been a learning experience in terms of management as well."
