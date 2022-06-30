ROCKPORT — A Main Street backyard shed went up in flames after it was struck by lightning late Wednesday evening.
The 10-by-12-foot shed belonged to Kirk Williamson, a freelance photographer whose work has appeared in the Gloucester Daily Times.
“It was the loudest boom,” he said Thursday. “I’ve never experienced something like that before because it was so close. It was like a bomb went off. My neighbor, he said he was sleeping on couch and he flew right off when he heard it.”
Williamson’s wife called police around 11:45 p.m.
“Officer David LoConte, he showed up right away,” said Williamson. “Being a news photographer, I handed him the hose I was using, which really wasn’t doing anything, and got my camera.”
Firefighters on site said lightning struck the tree next to the shed, travelled through the ground and hit the shed.
“We had the tree that got hit lobbed in half so it wouldn’t fall on anything,” Williamson explained.
The fire caused a few minor explosions as Williamson stored spare fuel tanks inside the shed.
“David said he felt it went some of them went off,” Williamson said.
The fire was put out around 12:15 a.m. Williamson said some of the things he lost in included a 28-inch snow blower, lawnmower, a couple of bikes, a chainsaw and a set of golf clubs.
“It’s trashed,” he said. “It’s all gone.”
Not only that, his home got hit with a power surge. Only the living room TV and Apple TV unit were zapped — everything else is working fine, Williamson said.
Williamson said he isn’t worried too much about the damages as everything was insured. A claims adjuster will be visiting in a couple of days to assess the damages.
Lighting also sparked an attic fire when it struck a home in Danvers at 31 Holten St. around 11 p.m. The single-alarm fire was knocked down by 12:30 a.m. While the home’s residents are now displaced, no one was injured.
“The bang was tremendous,” neighbor David Pabisz said. “I’ve never been that close to a ground strike before. It was like the backyard exploded.”
Material from Caroline Enos was used in this report.
