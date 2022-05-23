Now that Gloucester has received $23 million in coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds, it wants to hear from residents, businesses, and nonprofits about the impact from the pandemic and how best to spend the money.
To that end, Mayor Greg Verga has convened a COVID Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Listening Group, which includes Councilor at-Large Tony Gross. The panel plans to work with councilors to invite their constituents to take part in the discussions.
“The challenge he gave to us was to get as much input as possible from the public,” said Listening Group Chair Carl Gustin.
The panel wants to hear about potential uses of the money resulting from the passage of last year’s American Rescue Plan Act. Under local funding provisions, Gloucester’s allocation was about $23 million.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime funding opportunity, and I want to ensure our residents have a voice in the process,” said Verga in a statement.
Gustin said a meeting last week had modest turnout but good input. Residents asked about putting the money toward affordable housing, road repairs, the additional cost for the police station and courthouse renovation, and a much needed secondary wastewater treatment plant.
The money, according to the U.S. Treasury’s website, can be spent in several broad categories, including to:
Support the city’s public health response.
Address the negative economic impact from the pandemic.
Provide premium pay for essential front-line workers.
Pay for infrastructure such as water and wastewater projects.
Replace lost public sector revenue.
There is some flexibility as to how the money might be allocated, said Gustin, noting that it must be obligated by 2024 and spent by 2026. After the meetings, the Listening Group plans to come up with a report identifying the community’s priorities.
Other members of the group are Kelly Brancaleone, attorney Joel Favazza, and Paul Romary, all of the city’s Capital Improvement Advisory Board; and Tom Balf, Jerrold Oppenheim, and Gretel Steeley, all members of the Gloucester Economic Development and Industrial Corporation.
