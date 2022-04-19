BOSTON — Following criticism from one councilor and a host of advocacy groups concerned about public accessibility, the Governor's Council is set to resume livestreaming its meetings Wednesday, an aide confirmed.
The council website already reflects the shift, directing interested viewers to watch a live feed of its activities on the panel's YouTube channel.
Councilors offered a livestream of their public proceedings for much of the pandemic, opening up accessibility of meetings to a wide range of people for whom travel to the State House is either impractical or impossible. The livestream's end after March 2 prompted outcry from organizations like the ACLU of Massachusetts, Disability Law Center, MASSPIRG, Common Cause Massachusetts, and Boston Center for Independent Living.
Councilors told conflicting stories of who made the decision to pull the plug, and Councilor Marilyn Devaney pushed to reopen the stream but was unable to secure a second for her motion at the council's March 30 assembly.
Two hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, and could be the first livestreamed council events in more than a month: District Court nominee Raquel Ruano and Superior Court nominee John Pappas are slated for interviews at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
The council had also been set to vote on whether to confirm three of Gov. Charlie Baker's nominees, including Appeals Court nominee Judge Andrew D'Angelo, who faced pushback from some councilors at his public interview. That noontime meeting has been canceled, an aide said Tuesday.
The confirmation votes could now be taken as early as April 27.