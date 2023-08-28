The 39th Gloucester Schooner Festival will be a homecoming for the 156-foot Ernestina-Morrissey, the oldest visiting schooner this year, having been built in 1894 at the James and Tarr Shipyard in Essex for the Gloucester fishing fleet.
Launched as the Effie M. Morrissey, the ship carried Gloucester fishermen to the Grand Banks, Labrador, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in search of cod, haddock and other fish. Beyond fishing, the vessel was used in Arctic exploration, serving as an Arctic supply and survey ship for U.S. Navy during World War II, and, as the Ernestina, bringing immigrants from Cape Verde to the United States “under the power of sail,” according to its website.
The Ernestina-Morrissey, a National Historic Landmark, is just one of more than 20 schooners that will be part of the city’s annual Schooner Festival over Labor Day weekend, which includes events on land and sea, deck tours, fireworks and much more.
“The Gloucester Schooner Festival is one of the outstanding moments during this whole year because the festival itself says so much about our 400+ year history,” said Daisy Nell Collinson, chairwoman of the Gloucester Schooner Festival committee.
She said it’s particularly special that the Ernestina-Morrissey, now part of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, is coming to celebrate the 400+.
The next oldest schooner is the gaff-rigged knockabout Adventure, 122 feet, built in Essex and launched in 1926 — Gloucester’s flag ship and a National Historic Landmark. In addition to the Adventure, Gloucester is also home to schooners Thomas E. Lannon, Ardelle and Isabella, the latter three built by 11th-generation Essex shipbuilder Harold Burnham, who also oversaw the renovation of Ernestina-Morrissey.
These four Gloucester schooners kick off the long weekend with the Schooner Challenge in Gloucester Harbor on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. when visitors can join local captains as they participate in a friendly competition. Passengers will be given their own set of tasks to win the coveted Rum Bottle Award. Visiting schooners may join the event.
For 25 years, the Schooner Festival was run under the auspices of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and before coming under the umbrella of Maritime Gloucester which added educational elements to the festival, noted Collinson.
One of those added elements is Saturday’s Maritime Heritage Day, filled with events and activities for all ages and providing a comprehensive land-based program. The idea is to make learning about the city’s schooner and Gloucester maritime history an entertaining day. Included in the activities this year will be the return of the U.S.S. Constitution Color Guard because of the 400+ commemoration.
This year, the Essex-built schooner Roseway, a festival regular, will be absent as it is in Mystic for restoration. But in its place will be the World Ocean School’s 137-foot Denis Sullivan, a three-masted schooner that will open for tours on Saturday.
Another large schooner paying the seaport a visit is the American Eagle, the last fishing schooner built in Gloucester when it was launched as the Andrew & Rosalie in 1930. It’s also a perennial winner of the festival’s Esperanto Cup, noted Collinson.
“There is so much that goes on here and this genuine schooner history is just one reason we can use that as a platform to celebrate our heritage, not just Gloucester, but the whole country,” she said. “It is America’s oldest fishing port and these were the vessels that are so often associated with the fishing from Gloucester that fed not only our own area but provided fish to the whole world.”
On Sunday, the day of the races at sea, the popular Parade of Schooners begins at 10 a.m. as the schooners head out to the race start outside of Gloucester Harbor. And this year, there will be cannon fire at a few points in the day, including the start of the Parade of Sail. It will salute the Adventure and the Ernestina-Morrissey, as well as at sunrise and sunset, noted Karen Tibbetts, who helps with organizing some of the 400+ events.
Firing the cannon from Stage Fort Park will be David Dow, a resident who played an instrumental role in the cannon restoration.
There are opportunities to get on board the schooners, both dockside and under sail, during the festical For details and a schedule of all events, visit www.maritimegloucester.org.
