Rising star
Rockport Music, in honor of Black History Month, presents Crys Matthews, hailed by some as “the next Woody Guthrie,” this Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. The rising star’s eclectic sound blends Americana, folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass and funk. She beat out 5,000 musicians to become a finalist in this year’s NewSong Music Competition, and after performing at Lincoln Center, was named grand-prize winner. She also won the People’s Music Network’s social justice songs contest. Tickets start at $24. For details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Songs for Ukraine
Songs for Ukraine is a free musical event featuring acoustic guitarist Dan King on Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Detali, at 206 Main St., Gloucester. Light refreshments. All proceeds will support efforts to resettle a Ukrainian refugee in Gloucester.
Symbolism in art
Rockport Public Library presents “Sacred Symbols and Devilish Details: Northern Renaissance Painting from Campin to Bosch,” a virtual event in its European Art Series, this Sunday, Feb. 5, from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Learn about these artists who used single-hair paint brushes to capture minute details in their paintings. Explore the symbolic significance in high resolution and decode the meaning of religious and secular works from the period. Presenter Jane Oneailholds a master’s in art history from Boston University and a master’s in education from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education. She has taught art history at the college level for more than a decade. Those who register will receive a Zoom link. For more details, visit rockportlibrary.org.
DC’S Reflecting Fools
DC’S Reflecting Fools bring trio brings political musical satire and over-the-top impressions to the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. For details and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.