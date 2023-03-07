As part of Cape Ann Museum’s efforts to highlight the millennia-long span of history of indigenous peoples on Cape Ann, the museum has put on display five objects on loan from the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem.
The objects are three small indigenous drill points that date back 10,000 years from the Bull Brook site in Ipswich, and two Wampanoag works from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The artifacts and artwork were delivered Monday morning by Chris Stepler, collection steward with the Peabody Essex Museum, and were received by Leon Doucette, assistant curator of the Cape Ann Museum who grew up in the Lanesville section of Gloucester and now lives in Beverly.
With both wearing black latex gloves, Stepler carefully removed and unwrapped the objects from their boxes and documented them. Then Doucette and he worked with care to set the objects into an existing display case, which included the creation by PEM staff of special wire mounts to hold the bifacial drill, the unfluted twist drill and the unfluted double-ender drill, with museum director Oliver Barker looking on.
The artifacts will be on view at the museum, 27 Pleasant St., starting Tuesday, March 7, for one year.
The special delivery of the small but significant pieces — the three ancient drills about an inch to 2 inches long; a clay jar from 2000 by Gladys A. Widdis, an Aquinnah Wampanoag from Gay Head; and a late 19th century basket woven by Emma Jane Mitchell Safford, a member of the Wampanoag tribe — is part of a much larger effort by the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary year to bring into focus there were those living in and around the nation’s oldest seaport for thousands of years before English colonizers landed in 1623.
Barker said it appears that Safford was involved in the Gloucester’s 300th celebrations in 1923.
“These are objects that are going to amplify our existing display of indigenous artifacts,” Barker said. “It’s part of a commitment during this 400+ anniversary year for the museum to really feature the much longer story that exists here of indigenous engagement and use of this land and these waters.”
Recently, Cape Ann Museum received a $25,000 grant from the Essex County Community Foundation’s Creative County Initiative for a project called “Waters; Lands — A Muhsh8n and Wetu in Gloucester.”
The museum is coordinating a seaport-wide collaboration including the city, Discover Gloucester, the Gloucester 400+ Committee and Steve and Jen Peters from SmokeSygnals, a Wampanoag curatorial firm, starting in April.
Barker said in the spring, SmokeSygnals plans to build a wetu, a traditional structure, out of bent saplings at the CAM Green on Poplar Street which visitors will be able to tour from May to September.
In the fall, the plan is to have SmokeSygnals create a traditional canoe called a Muhsh8n (pronounced mishoon) to be presented during the Gloucester 400+ Committee’s “A Celebration of Place: The Cultural Heritage Festival” on Oct. 7 and 8 at Stage Fort Park.
The Gloucester museum is also working with Historic New England on a partnership with contemporary Nipmuc artist Erica Campbell to display three works.
“To me, the thing to underscore with all of this is the great partnership here, established by the Cape Ann Museum but along with others, to make sure that we tell the full story,” Barker said, of the Native history on Cape Ann.
Barker was also thankful for the collaboration with the Peabody Essex Museum to bring the five objects to Gloucester.
“Our colleagues at PEM are always so generous, and so, in understanding they have some really important items that pertain to the story of this place, we approached them and they very generously agreed to lend these works to us,” Barker added.
