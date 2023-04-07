Innovative chorus
Boston Children’s Chorus, called “Ambassadors of Harmony,” will perform the program “20 Years — We Are” this Saturday, April 8, at 3 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. Internationally recognized for its innovative programming, the chorus has been performed at the White House, Boston Symphony Hall, London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Sydney Opera House, among others. Tickets are $15. For details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Remembering Pru
A Remembrance of Prudence Paine Fish will be held this Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Fish was a lecturer, author, consultant and activist in all matters of historic preservation. Light refreshments will be served.
‘Anastasia’
“Anastasia: The Musical” will be presented by Gloucester High School’s theater program through Saturday, April 8. Tickets can be purchased online at https://gloucesterhighdrama.blogspot.com/p/tickets.html?m=1. A Mass. Cultural Council grant to provide student access to theater is being offered. Children should be chaperoned by an adult. To redeem a free Gloucester Public School student ticket, use the code “GCCFree” and apply it to the cart after selecting your seats.
Gallery opening
Michalak Fine Art on Madfish Wharf, 77 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester, opens for the season, on Saturday, April 8, with a three-artist show in “Perpetual Spring” and a public a reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Egg hunt
Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., Gloucester, holds its annual Easter Egg Hunt (for ages 2 to 10) on Saturday, April 8. At 10 a.m., there will be Easter bag decorating followed by the hunt at 10:15 a.m., sharp. For details, visit the Lanesville Community Center Facebook page.