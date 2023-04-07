Boston Children’s Chorus, called “Ambassadors of Harmony,” will perform on Saturday, April 8 at 3 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport in a program titled “20 Years--We Are.” Internationally recognized for their innovative programming, the chorus has performed at the White House, Boston Symphony Hall, London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Sydney Opera House, among others. Tickets are $15. For details, visit: rockportmusic.org.