Art show
Part one of Rocky Neck Now 2023, the annual members art show, opens at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, with a public reception Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m., and runs through March 19. Part two runs March 23 to April 23 with a public reception on Saturday, March 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. Details, www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Black history
Local researcher Lise Breen and Professor Kabria Baumgartner present “Three Forgotten Women: Kate Negro, Violet, and Nancy Gardner Prince,” focusing on these African-descended women with ties to Cape Ann this Saturday at 2 p.m. as part of the CAMTalks history series at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Free for members, $10 for others. Livestreamed on Facebook and Vimeo. Register at www.capeannmuseum.org.
Winter Cabaret
A free broadcast of the Annisquam Village Players’ Winter Cabaret, featuring 15 acts and a couple of monologues, will stream Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Donations are welcome to support improvements to the Village Hall. Find details and sponsorship options at annisquamvillageplayers.org. Click the “Show” link on the homepage to watch the cabaret the day of the show and afterward.
Meet artists
A free pop-up art show at the Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, opens with a public reception to meet the artists on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. The show, featuring more than 50 paintings for viewing and sale, s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Feb. 20 to 25. A portion of sales will benefit the museum.
For Ukraine
Another session of “Songs for Ukraine,” a free musical event with acoustic guitarist Dan King, takes place Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the pop-up shop, Detali, at 206 Main St., Gloucester. Light refreshments. All proceeds will support efforts to resettle a Ukrainian refugee in Gloucester