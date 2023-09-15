Lego
A free Lego event for all ages, “Brick by Brick,” takes place Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 20 Main St., across from Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location. Co-hosted with LEGO Discovery Center Boston, the free event is designed to bring together families and Lego lovers for a morning filled with creativity and community spirit, and share in excitement for the future Sawyer Free Library. Details, sawyerfreelibrary.org.
War talk
“The Gloucester comes to Gloucester: The 125th Anniversary of the War of 1898” is the title of a talk by Wayne Soini at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 (note time change), at Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., Gloucester. On Sept. 15, 1898, the city came to a standstill to await the arrival of the U.S.S. Gloucester as it steamed into Gloucester Harbor. Hear the tale of this ship that was formerly J.P. Morgan’s yacht and from which Marines raised a flag made in Gloucester over Puerto Rico during the Spanish-American War. Also hear about the Gloucester man who served on the Gloucester. Details, sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Eliot’s Gloucester
A lecture on T. S. Eliot, a Gloucester 400+ event, is on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester. The talk by Julia Daniel is titled “Water, Rock, Memory: T. S. Eliot’s Gloucester.” The lecture is followed by a catered reception. The event is free but space is limited. To sign up, send an email to tseliotfestival@gmail.com.
Celtic music
Rockport Music’s Celtic Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 17, celebrating the music of the Celtic and French diaspora in Eastern Canada. In addition to main stage concerts, the festival also features a salon session, a “pub” sing with David Coffin, and more. For details, tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
‘Tall Tales’
Gloucester legends are the focus of a Gloucester Stage commission for the Gloucester 400+. “Tall Tales from Blackburn Tavern,” by John Minigan, is on stage through Sept. 24, and features the Gloucester sea serpent, Ebenezer Babson’s Ghost Army, and the witches of Dogtown. Details, tickets, gloucesterstage.com.