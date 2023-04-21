Beach cleanup
The Cape Ann Climate Coalition Interfaith Group invites the community to its second Earth Day gathering at Good Harbor Beach on Saturday at 9 a.m., to pick trash.
Jazz concert
R&B/jazz vocalist Maiya Sykes, Grammy Award-winning jazz trumpeter Bijon Watson, saxophonist Bob Bowlby, along with a rhythm section and string ensemble, perform the music of the Adderley Brothers and Nancy Wilson in the concert Iconic Jazz Legacies, presented by Rockport Music, on Saturday at 8 p.m. Details and tickets, rockportmusic.org.
Garage sale
Holy Family Parish Women’s Guild hosts a garage sale this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the courtyard behind Saint Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. All proceeds will support Holy Family Parish. Come browse the selection of arts and crafts, home décor, household items, small furniture, and vintage items. Rain date is Saturday, April 29.
Earth Day
Ms. Frizzle of the Magic School Bus presents a fun-filled program of planting, gardening, and learning ways to protect the environment on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Trinity Church, 70 Middle St., behind Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. No registration is needed.
‘Color of Light’
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation welcomes Heather Atwood on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in the historic 1806 Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church streets, as she presents the stories of Cape Ann artists and their contributions to the region’s artistic tradition with her series of narrated videos, called “The Color of Light.” Tickets available in advance at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door.