Bruins in town
Gloucester 400+ presents a game pitting Boston Bruins alumni against against Gloucester High alumni on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Dorothy Talbot Rink, 32 Cherry St. in Gloucester. Cape Ann Youth Hockey will host a concession. Tickets are $10 at the door, or at Gloucester 400+ office at 123 Main St., Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street, Gloucester, or online at www.gloucesterma400.org. See Sports, Page A9 for local roster.
Science by the sea
Maritime Gloucester opens its new Maritime Science Education Center this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with timed ticketing. The year-round, indoor center allows visitors of all ages to get up close and personal with local marine species at its touch tanks, learn about the region’s marine habitats, and more. Admission is included with membership. Non-members may register for a time slot at www.maritimegloucester.org, and go to the dropdown box under “Visit.”
Together for Ukraine
MAGMA, Movement Arts Gloucester MA, at 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester, hosts a gathering around art, around friendship, around Ukraine, in support of Ukraine on Friday from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The recipient of support, a record label whose owners have joined the military effort, is a close connection with the event partner, Detali. Keep the label afloat by coming together in community spirit. $5 to $15 suggested donation. Snacks and drinks welcome. Dj @aka_big.fuss spinning an all-vinyl set for listening, dancing. Details, magma.center.
Puzzle swap
Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library presents a puzzle swap Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring a puzzle you are not expecting to get back (please make sure it has all its pieces) to trade for another puzzle. The library has a few puzzles to give if you don’t have one to swap. Try your hand at the community puzzle, set out by the fireside. Details, www.manchesterpl.org.
Two duo concert
Old Sloop Presents two folk duos in a performance Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport at 12 School St. The show features veteran singer-songwriter Lisa Baston with Sean Staples, a songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, and Cloudbelly, featuring singer-songwriter Corey Laitman and Sam Perry. Tickets at the door or in advance at oldslooppresents.org.