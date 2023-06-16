Stargazing
“Night Sky & Stargazing” at Halibut Point State Park, at 4 Gott Ave., in Rockport, on Saturday from 9 to 11 p.m. Meet at the visitor’s center. For all ages. Gloucester Area Astronomy Club members will bring their telescopes to share or bring your own. Flashlight and insect repellent suggested. Rain or clouds will cancel the program.
Quarry show
The work of nine photographers capturing the magic of local quarries is the focus of “QuarryArt.” The exhibition at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St. in Gloucester, continues through July 30. The Green is open to the public Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For details on related programs, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Car show
Gabe Onorio’s Cape Ann Car Show on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gloucester Daily Times parking lot, 36 Whittemore St., is free for cars and spectators. Cars must be registered, licensed and insured; for details, contact Onorio at Gonorio1966@gmail.com.
Youth Day
The Gloucester 400+ Youth Track & Field Day runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, Father’s Day, at Newell Stadium, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Free registration entitles each child to participate in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, softball throw, (soft) javelin, and long lump. Water will be available. Online registration, www.gloucesterma400.org/event/track-field-day, closes Friday at 8 p.m. Same-day registration opens at 9 a.m. at the stadium starting line. First 300 kids to register will receive a T-shirt.
Chamber music
Escher Quartet and special guest Mahan Esfahani, on harpsichord, perform on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center in the second week of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival. The program features music by Bach and a new work by composer Mark Applebaum. Details and tickets, rockportmusic.org.
