Legacy art show
The Gruppe Family Legacy Art Exhibition, a Gloucester 400+ celebration, at Kyrouz Auditorium, City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This free event features work by three generations of artists, spanning over a century. There is opening Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., for which there will be transportation from the I-4,C-2 lot on Rogers Street to City Hall.
Spring concert
Artist-in-residence/violinist Scott Moore and pianist Tianhong Yang will perform works by Beethoven, Bach, Ginastera, Trent and Bartok at the Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation, $25 suggested. A reception with the artists follows.
‘King Edward II’Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe stages the history drama “King Edward II” by Christopher Marlowe (1564-1593) through May 7 at Annisquam Village Hall, 34 Leonard St.. The play opens with news of the death of King Edward I, after which the drama and civil war ensue. The show runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets — $20, $15 seniors, $10 students — available at the door or reserve at eventbrite.com. Not recommended for those younger than 15.
Trio in concer
t
House of Hamill, a trio known for its “sophisticated indie Irish folk,” performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, at 12 School St. Advance tickets at oldslooppresents.org, and at the door if not sold out.
Art sale, show
Friday and Saturday are the final days of the spring art show and sale celebrating the Abigail Hooper Trask House Bicentennial Year. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St., Manchester-by-the-Sea.