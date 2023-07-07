Maritime Rendezvous
Gloucester Maritime Rendezvous runs through Sunday. A key feature is the 71st International Dory Race on Saturday at 10 a.m., in the Inner Harbor off Harbor Loop. Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, will be free to the public over the weekend. Food trucks on Saturday for the dory races. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., schooners at the I-4, C-2 docks off Rogers Street will give free deck tours. There will be many public sailing opportunities. For information, visit maritimegloucester.org. Visit www.maritimegloucester.org/gmr2023 to book sail tickets through vessels.
Percussion concert
The Grammy Award-winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion performs Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. A late-night cabaret follows on the third floor at 9:45 p.m. with the theme “Music from the Movies.” Tickets, details, rockportmusic.org.
Legion concert
The Rockport Legion Band will perform the first free concert of its 89th summer concert series at the Back Beach Bandstand, Beach Street Rockport, on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 with the program “Salute to Liberty.” Popcorn. Children are especially welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are suggested.
‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” a 19th century comedy, is produced by Lanes Coven Theater Co. at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., Rockport. The show runs through Sunday under a large tent in the outdoor venue. For details and tickets, visit: lanescoven.com.