POPS in the Park
Cape Ann Symphony performs a free “POPS in the Park” concert this Friday, July 28, from 8 to 10 p.m. at Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. For details on free parking and free shuttle service, visit “events” at https://www.gloucesterma400.org.
Resilient gardens
“Going Native: A Workshop on Planting with Fresh Eyes,” on Sunday, July 30, at 9:30 a.m. at Starfield, the Manship Artists Residency, in Gloucester. Nicholas Anderson, a Cape Ann ecological land manager, and David Newsom, of the Wild Yards Project, share their knowledge about how to create resilient, replicable landscapes as gardeners face the effects of climate change on their gardens. Sign up and directions available at ManshipArtists.org.
Rush & Nakao
Celebrated singer-songwriters Tom Rush and opener Matt Nakao perform Sunday, July 30, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. For more details and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
Finals shows
“Rite of Passage” by Izzy Salant, a family’s true story grounded in love and faith, is brought to life on stage at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts at a tented outdoor stage at 257 R Granite St., Rockport. The play tells the story of a young man and his father coping with loss as they rebuild their family and hope for the future, according to the synopsis. Directed by Miriam Cyr. For details, visit windhover.org.
Stories on DeckStories on Deck is Saturday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m. to noon, featuring John Ronan, Martha Fox and Suellen Wedmore, presented by Schooner Adventure and the Gloucester400+ Stories Project. The program is held dockside at 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Free, no reservations required.