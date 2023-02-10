Global music
Rockport Music’s Global Journeys Series presents pipa virtuoso Wu Man and cellist Mike Block on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center. They infuse classical, folk and traditional Chinese music into their performance. Tickets start at $26; promo code “HALFOFF23” cuts price. For details, visit rockportmusic.org.
‘Elisabetta II’
HD Broadcast of “Portrait of the Queen” on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. The documentary is directed by award-winning photographer Fabrizio Ferri, based on the best-selling book “Elisabetta II: Ritratto di Regina” by Paola Calvetti. Original soundtrack composer Remo Anzovino. Tickets are $15 at rockportmusic.org.
Organ concert
Award-winning organ virtuoso Joonho Park presents a concert of masterworks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, at the corner of Middle and Church streets. The program includes works by Gigout, Bach, Fauré, Mendelssohn, Dupré, Mozart, Liszt and Vierne. Tickets are available at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org, or at the door. General seating $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 free.
‘Romantic Reveries’
Cape Ann Symphony’s Musicians Unleashed chamber music concert “Romantic Reveries” will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester. The concert features pianist Richard Einhorn of Magnolia, who performs with Cape Ann Symphony musicians. The program features composers Poulenc, Borodin, Mozart, Schumann, Gardel, Velázquez, Piazzolla and Debussy. For tickets — $40 adults, $15 youth — call 978-281-0543 or go to www.capeannsymphony.org.
Night in the museum
Art After Hours at Cape Ann Museum takes place on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. It is free to the public though registration is requested. Go to capeannmuseum.org, and click on “events.”