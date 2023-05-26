Literary Gloucester
A walking tour sponsored by Gloucester 400+ on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, talks about how Gloucester has been home to great writers since at least the early 19th century. For details, visit www.gloucesterma400.org, and click on “events.”
Sargent House
The Sargent House Museum, 49 Middle St., Gloucester, opens Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. with tours on the hour starting at noon. Admission $12; seniors $10; students $5; Learn the history of Judith Sargent Stevens Murray (1751-1820), a philosopher and writer. Details, www.sargenthouse.org.
Jimmy Dunn
Rockport Music presents comedian Jimmy Dunn on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. Dunn, part of the cast of the CBS sit-com “The McCarthys,” got his start performing stand-up at a bar in Gloucester, where he was paid in beer and fried clams. Boston sports fans know Dunn from his many appearances on NESN. Opening is Andrew Della Volpe. Details, tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Poetry workshop
“The Music of the Sonnet,” presented by Lanes Coven Theater Co. on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., Gloucester. Enjoy sonnet recitations and rhythmic poetry. All are welcome. Details, lanescoven.com.
Kilar, Glass music
A concert with the Orchestra of the Royal Capital City of Krakow takes place at Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester on Monday at 8 p.m. The orchestra presents its flagship project, “Sinfonietta Cracovia,” which combines film and concert music by world-class composers Wojciech Kilar and Philip Glass. Details, tickets: https://bit.ly/GlassKilar.