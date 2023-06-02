Celebrating painter

The North Shore Arts Association, at 11 Pirate’s Lane, Gloucester, opens a retrospective for the late Barbara Donnelly titled “Adventurous. Inspirational. Brilliance.” The exhibition celebrates the life and work of Donnelly (1932 – 2022). The artist’s watercolors and oil paintings showcase her love of nature and traveling. A lifelong painter, she had an art studio and gallery on the working waterfront of Gloucester for more than 38 years. There is a gallery talk hosted by the artist’s family, friends and fellow artists on Saturday, June 3 at 11 a.m., followed by an opening reception from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcome. For details visit: nsarts.org. Pictured here is her work titled “The Schooner Race.”

On pointe

Continuum Ballet Company from New York is in residence at Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St. in Rockport. The dancers perform on pointe at 4 and 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Details, tickets, $25, www.windhover.org.

Season opener

Noël Coward’s award-winning play “Private Lives” launches Gloucester Stage’s 44th season on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The play runs through June 25. Tickets on sale at GloucesterStage.com, or at the box office at 267 East Main St., Gloucester.

The North Shore Arts Association, at 11 Pirate’s Lane, Gloucester, opens “Adventurous. Inspirational. Brilliance.”, a retrospective for the late Barbara Donnelly (1932-2022) that celebrates her life and work. A lifelong painter, she had a studio/gallery on Gloucester’s working waterfront for more than 38 years. A gallery talk, hosted by the artist’s family, friends and fellow artists, is on Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by a public opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome. Details, nsarts.org.

Studio tour

The 40th annual Cape Ann Artisans Open Studios tour in Gloucester and Rockport run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The event is self-guided with 17 stops to visit with 18 artisans. The group has planned a year of activities. To view the full schedule, visit capeannartisans.com.

Magic, herbs

Discover “your inner magic” at the grand opening celebration of Apothecary Suil Crow, 9 Whistlestop Mall, Rockport, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. At noon, there will be a group gathering outside to bless the doors of the shop with an “Olde World Incantation.” Learn about courses and demonstrations planned for the year. Details, www.apothecarysuilcrow.com.

