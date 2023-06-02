On pointe
Continuum Ballet Company from New York is in residence at Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St. in Rockport. The dancers perform on pointe at 4 and 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Details, tickets, $25, www.windhover.org.
Season opener
Noël Coward’s award-winning play “Private Lives” launches Gloucester Stage’s 44th season on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The play runs through June 25. Tickets on sale at GloucesterStage.com, or at the box office at 267 East Main St., Gloucester.
Celebrating painter
The North Shore Arts Association, at 11 Pirate’s Lane, Gloucester, opens “Adventurous. Inspirational. Brilliance.”, a retrospective for the late Barbara Donnelly (1932-2022) that celebrates her life and work. A lifelong painter, she had a studio/gallery on Gloucester’s working waterfront for more than 38 years. A gallery talk, hosted by the artist’s family, friends and fellow artists, is on Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by a public opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome. Details, nsarts.org.
Studio tour
The 40th annual Cape Ann Artisans Open Studios tour in Gloucester and Rockport run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The event is self-guided with 17 stops to visit with 18 artisans. The group has planned a year of activities. To view the full schedule, visit capeannartisans.com.
Magic, herbs
Discover “your inner magic” at the grand opening celebration of Apothecary Suil Crow, 9 Whistlestop Mall, Rockport, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. At noon, there will be a group gathering outside to bless the doors of the shop with an “Olde World Incantation.” Learn about courses and demonstrations planned for the year. Details, www.apothecarysuilcrow.com.