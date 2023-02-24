5 things to do this weekend

‘Songs for Ukraine’
“Songs for Ukraine” this Friday, which takes place on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, runs from 5 p.m. to 7 at the pop-up shop, Detali, at 206 Main St., Gloucester. Light refreshments. All proceeds will support efforts to resettle a Ukrainian refugee in Gloucester. The free musical event features acoustic guitarist Dan King. The weekly event has been so popular that there may be plans to continue in March on Thursdays. Details to come.
Black journeys
CAMTalks presents “Where Are You From? — Telling Black Journeys and Belonging” on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the museum’s auditorium, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Toni Waldron, an educator and community justice organizer, will talk about the complexity of Black journeys around origin and belonging. Waldron will share relevant scholars who are exploring this field and her own conclusions from visiting Cape Ann Museum’s Library & Archives to see what is and is not included. Free for members, $10 for others. Registration required; visit: capeannmuseum.org.
Artist reception
BankGloucester, 160 Main St.. is hosting a public reception for local artist Allie Nicastro on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in its lobby. Visitors can see the artwork and talk with the artist, a Gloucester High senior. Nicastro plans to attend Massachusetts College of Art. Her work has earned a People’s Choice Award in the Crane Estate Student Art Show, as well as two Silver Keys and one Gold Key in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. The show runs through April 17.
Maritime fun
Maritime Gloucester’s Museum and Science Center is open Thursday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Guided and self-guided tours available. For more information, visit maritimegloucester.org.
More art
Rocky Neck Now 2023, the annual members show, is on exhibit at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit RNACexhibitions.com.