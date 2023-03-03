Skate by the Sea
All are invited to skate on the synthetic eco-friendly ice rink at Masconomo Park in Manchester-by-the-Sea from March 3 to 12 (weather permitting; hours vary). This weekend’s hours are Friday, 3 p.m. to 7; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details on future days’ après-skate promotions, visit http://manchester.ma.us/786/Skate-by-the-Sea.
Blues and soul
Multiple Grammy Award nominee Ruthie Foster will perform Friday at 8 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. Foster, known for her blues/soul music, recently released her ninth studio album, “Healing Time.” Tickets start at $36. For details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Jazz show
Jazz vocalist Lauren Kinhan performs Saturday at Movement Arts Gloucester MA, aka MAGMA. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Kinhan, a 29-year-member of New York Voices, appears with pianist Mark Shilansky and bassist Mark Poniatowski. The venue is at the top of Brown’s Mall at 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester. For tickets and information, visit www.magma.center/events.
‘The Crucible’
Rockport Music presents “The Crucible,” an HD showing from the National Theatre of England, on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. Arthur Miller’s “parable of power” stars Erin Doherty (“The Crown”) and Brendan Cowell (“Yerma”). For details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Virginia Lee Burton
Cape Ann Museum hosts “Stories and Pictures by Virginia Lee Burton” a discussion with Heidi Horner on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the museum auditorium, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Horner, an archival processor, will show images from the Burton’s personal papers. The museum collection includes Burton’s unpublished sketchbooks and notebooks, fan mail and other correspondence. The talk will touch on all of her published work, and look at a story or two that never made it to print. Registration required. Free for members, and $10 for others. Visit capeannmuseum.org.