‘Stew’
Final shows for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, “Stew” by Zora Howard, now at Gloucester Stage Co. run through Sunday. The play is a story of women, family, overcoming emotional obstacles and the healing power of cooperative cooking. Ticket, details, gloucesterstage.com.
Stories at seaIn partnership with the Gloucester 400+ Stories Project, schooner Adventure, a National Historic Landmark, presents a Storytellers’ Sail this Friday at 5 p.m. featuring Doug Parsons, and Barbara and Al Boudreau. BYO picnic and beverages, sailing from the wharf at 23 Harbor Loop. Tickets, https://schooner-adventure.org. There is another public sail on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Jazz outdoors
Music on Meetinghouse Green continues Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with jazz pianist Alex Minasian and his quartet. In this show, he teams up with bassist Brandi Disterheft, drummer Joe Farnsworth and saxophonist Bill Pierce for their return appearance in Gloucester. Food vendor is Crepes du Jour. Free-will donations go to local non-profit. Details, https://gloucestermeetinghouse.org/summer-concerts.
Continentals
Gloucester’s Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series continues this Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the waterfront Stage Fort Park in Gloucester with The Continentals, a pop-rock show band. For details and rain dates, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com.
Legion Band
The Rockport Legion Band, in its 90th summer season, continues with its free concerts this Sunday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Back Beach bandstand, Beach Street, Rockport. The family-friendly theme of the concert is “Teddy Bear’s Picnic.” Popcorn. Details, rockportlegionband.org.