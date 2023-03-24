Piano concert
Award-winning concert pianist Mackenzie Melemed performs works by Bach, Bartok, Liszt, Scriabin and Schumann on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. There is a pre-concert talk with the artist at 2 p.m. For tickets and details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Encore show
Rockport High School Drama Llamas present a public performance of their award-winning adaptation of “Beverly Billingsly Takes a Bow,” Sunday at 2 p.m. in the John E. Lane Performing Arts Center, 24 Jerden’s Lane, Rockport. The show is free, but donations are gratefully accepted to support the program in its travels to Boston for the final state theater competition on April 1. Rockport is one of 14 schools competing.
Art show
Rocky Neck Annual Members Show Part 2 at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, has an opening reception on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.; In commemoration of Gloucester’s 400+ and RNAC’s 50th anniversary as a non-profit organization, members were invited to reflect on the past, assess the present and look to the future. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m., and online at RNACexhibitions.com.
‘Unique Place’
“This Unique Place,” a special exhibition of works by artist Jeff Weaver, has an opening reception Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., free for members and with admission for non-members, at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. This exhibition and related programs are presented as part of the museum’s contribution to Gloucester’s 400+. For more details, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Dance party
An ‘80s dance event with Cape Ann band Safety, featuring 3rian King , takes place Friday, March 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Whale’s Jaw Cafe at 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport. Details, https://www.whalesjawcafe.com/home.