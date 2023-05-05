Music and tales
“Once Upon A Time: An Evening of Enchanted Music and Storytelling” at Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, is Saturday at 7 p.m. The first half features a revue of Broadway show songs. The second half features a modern-day retelling of Cinderella, with music from Beyoncé, Black Eyed Peas, Dolly Parton, and The Proclaimers among others. Details hammondcastle.org.
‘Sound of Music’
“The Sound of Music Youth Edition,” presented by the YMCA of the North Shore and Manchester Essex Regional Middle School, has performances Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester-by-the-Sea. Tickets, $15, can be purchased at the door or in advance at https://our.show/mermssound-of-music.
Art sale
The Rockport Art Association & Museum holds its 38th annual art auction on Saturday at 2 p.m., via a live online auction at LiveAuctioneers.com. The auction preview runs through May 6 at noon, at the art association, 12 Main St., Rockport. Bid online with advanced registration, or submit an in-house absentee bid in advance. Details, www.rockportartassn.org/auction.
‘King Edward II’
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe’s presents “King Edward II” by Christopher Marlowe (1564-1593) at Annisquam Village Hall, at 34 Leonard St., Gloucester. Final shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 seniors, $10 students, at the door or reserve at eventbrite.com. Not recommended for 15 or younger.
Exhibit opening
Exhibition One and Associate Members' Spring Show are on exhibit at North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirate's Lane, Gloucester, with a free public opening reception on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Award-winning artworks showcase diverse local talent.
