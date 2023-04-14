Model train show
Visit model trains in operation, in various scales, at Spring TRAINing, a free family event at the Manchester American Legion Hall and nearby Masonic Temple Hall, 10 Church St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea, this Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be vendors and information on model railroading as well as workshops. An $8 clinic with various programs will be held at First Parish Church’s Chapel building. For details, visit www.hubdiv.org, and go to “Our Shows” tab.
‘Unique Place’
CAMTalks on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. focuses on “This Unique Place: Paintings & Drawings with Jeff Weaver,” at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Show runs through June 4. Registration required. Free for members, $10 for others. Live-streamed on Vimeo and Facebook. Tickets, information, at capeannmuseum.org.
Poetry Festival
Rockport Poetry Festival International 2023 offers Poetry at the Park with regional poets at Millbrook Meadow this Sunday, April 16, from noon to 2 p.m.; and World Community International Poets event, live and on Zoom, at the Rockport Community House at 58 Broadway, on Sunday, April 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. The year’s theme is ”Shelter from the Storm.” Details, https://www.rockportpoetry.com.
Latin jazz
Six-time Grammy Award-winning Cuban pianist Chucho Valdes performs solo at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport on Sunday, April 16, at 5 p.m. The concert is 75 minutes with no intermission. Details and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.