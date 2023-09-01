5 things to do this weekend

Block party
On Friday, Sept. 1, from 6 to 10 p.m., a free block party on Main Street kicks off Labor Day weekend. Featured are performer Cate Great with her balancing and juggling skills; Slyde, the NE Revolution mascot; face painting; Mary Poppins, Captain Jack; and the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team. Street vendors, retailers, and non-profits, plus food trucks, and music on three stages
Boat parade, fireworks
The Boat Parade of Lights is Saturday, Sept. 2, starting at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. for the Schooner Festival. The parade starts southbound on the Annisquam River, goes under the Blynman Bridge, takes a left past Gloucester’s working waterfront, and then loops through the Inner Harbor, then loops back out for the fireworks.
Silent auction
A silent auction of more than 70 works is underway at the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirate’s Lane, Gloucester, through Sunday, Sept. 3, with a free public “Champagne & Strawberries” reception on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Galleries open Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 978-283-1857 or visit nsarts.org.
Farmers market
Find fresh, locally grown vegetables and more at the Rockport Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept, 2, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Harvey Park, corner of Broadway Mount Pleasant Street in Rockport. The market runs Saturdays through Oct. 14.
What Time is it, Mr. Fox?
What Time is it, Mr. Fox? performs a free, outdoor concert at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in front of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Free-will donations benefit the Northshore Health Project. The Lobster Roller is the food vendor.