Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.