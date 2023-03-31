Schooner party
Maritime Gloucester’s Schooner Festival benefit and preview celebration takes place this Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. The event features community fun, light buffet, music, raffles, silent auction, cash bar. With Gloucester’s 400th anniversary underway, this year’s 39th annual festival is looking to be an even more significant event. RSVP through the website at maritimegloucester.org, and click on “Events.” Suggested donation is $39 at the door.
Chamber music
Annisquam Village Church’s artist-in-residence, violinist Scott Moore joins forces with concert pianist Tianhong Yang to presents the spring recitals “Mirror in Mirror” this Sunday at 3 p.m. A reception follows the concert. The historic 1830s church, at 820 Washington St., Gloucester, is known for its acoustics for chamber music. Suggested donation is $25. Details, https://annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Swedish pancakes
Spiran Lodge 98 hosts a Swedish pancake breakfast with sausages, fruit cup, juice and coffee on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Nordic Bake Table will feature nisu and pastries. Tickets at door: adult $10; child $5. The lodge is at the corner of Broadway and School Street in downtown Rockport.
Show closing
A public closing party for “Unearthed,” an exhibition of works by Paige Farrell and Erin Luman, at Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester, take place Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Castle opens
Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, celebrates its spring opening with free admission for self-guided tours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details, visit hammondcastle.org.