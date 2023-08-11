5 things to do this weekend

Acoustic music
The 44th annual Rockport Acoustic Music Festival, a family friendly event, is Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 6 p.m. at Millbrook Meadow near Front Beach on Beach Street. The music kicks off with Jake Pardee, followed by Jace Mason, Klezmer Company and Friends, Jimmy Treez, Scott Oulette, Annette Dion, Northwest Fox, Glen DaCosta and DeQuhn Solnjha. Food by Foodies Without Borders.
Block Party
Gloucester Main Street Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 10 p.m. The headline performer is Alakazam — The Human Knot, a contortionist with humor, along with the New England Revolution with children’s games, a bucket drumming act from Berklee College of Music, and Cape Ann Dance. For full details, visit the event calendar at capeannchamber.com.
Fireworks
The 10th Rockport Illumination fireworks day kicks off Saturday, Aug. 12, with a day full of free children’s activities, games, storytelling and face painting in Harvey Park starting at 11 a.m., and live music in Dock Square from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fireworks are at 9 p.m. For details, visit the Rockport Fireworks Facebook page.
Blues Festival
The waterfront Gloucester Blues Festival at Stage Fort Park runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in a family friendly event. Bring blankets or chairs. A special children’s ticket will be available at the gate to youngsters 6 to 12 for $5. Children under 5 are free. For information, visit gloucesterbluesfestival.com.
Studio tour
The fourth annual Cape Ann Artisans Open Studios Summer Mini-Tour is Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in seven studios in Gloucester and Rockport. Free to the public. The tour coincides with the state tax-free weekend. The tour map is available online and can be downloaded at capeannartisans.com.