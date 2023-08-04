Shop Main Street
The 65th Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar will take place on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, this year. Presented by the Gloucester Merchant Association, the event features sales at participating Main Street retailers, crafters, children’s activities, food trucks and more.
Festival by the Sea
Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Festival by the Sea takes place Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Manchester, with arts, crafts, shopping, food and music. For details, visit “Festival by the Sea” on Facebook.
Hopper happenings
The Cape Ann Museum walking tour “Hopper Paintings Around Portuguese Hill” takes place Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10:30 a.m. Explore specific sites depicted by American artist Edward Hopper (1882-1967). Then at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Edward Hopper & Cape Ann Lecture Series continues with “The Hoppers & Cape Ann: New Discoveries” presented by guest curator Elliot Bostwick Davis at the museum auditorium, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Tickets, details, visit capeannmuseum.org, and go to “events.”
‘Romeo & Juliet’
Lanes Coven presents its take on Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” at Windhover‘s outdoor tented stage at 257R, Rockport, opening Friday, Aug. 4, and running through Aug. 20 with a show for the whole family, complete with dancing, sword fights and more. Audience members can arrive early to picnic and enjoy their refreshments on the Windhover grounds. All shows begin at 7 p.m. with one matinee on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m. Details, tickets at lanescoven.com.
Literary tour
Literary Gloucester walking tour, presented by the 400+ Literary Committee, on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Meet outside of Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St., for a walk around downtown. Gloucester has been home to great writers since at least the early 19th century. Tours are led by raconteur Phil Storey. Reservations recommended. To reserve a spot, visit www.gloucesterma400.org, and go to events calendar.