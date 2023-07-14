Block Party
Gloucester’s Downtown Block Party is on Saturday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with events along Main Street, which will be closed off for pedestrian traffic. There will be live music, street performers, al fresco dining, vendors, food vendors among other activities. Many shops and businesses will be open for business.
Lanesville arts
“A Glimpse into Lanesville and Folly Cove Arts: Les Bartlett’s Journey through the Archives,” a one-day exhibit this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., Gloucester. Bartlett will give a talk at 3 p.m.
Beatles music
The 4Ever Fab, a Beatles tribute band performs in Gloucester’s Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series on Sunday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Stage Fort Park. Free. Details and rain dates: www.DavidLBenjamin.com.
Picnic concert
The Rockport Legion Band will perform its second free concert of its 90th summer season on Sunday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St., Rockport. The concert’s family-friendly theme of the concert is “Teddy Bear’s Picnic.” Popcorn. Details: rockportlegionband.org. Free.
‘Stew’
A 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, “Stew” by Zora Howard, is now at Gloucester Stage Co.; the play is described as a moving story of women, family, overcoming emotional obstacles and the healing power of cooperative cooking. The show runs through July 23. Details, tickets: gloucesterstage.com.