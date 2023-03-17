Celtic Sojourn
A virtual Brian O’Donovan’s St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn, presented by Rockport Music, streams Friday, through March 26. The program celebrates Celtic music, song and dance. For details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Bach birthday
A Bach birthday concert, “Extravaganza for Four Harpsichords & Strings,” which features rarely performed works, takes place Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, at the corner of Church and Middle streets. For tickets and more information, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. Tickets also available at the door.
Museum tour
Experience the collections at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester with a docent-led highlights tour offered free with museum admission Saturday at 11 a.m. For details, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Symphony show
Cape Ann Symphony performs “Brahms, Dvorak & Déjardin” on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School Auditorium, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea. The concert features Boston Symphony Orchestra Principal Cellist Blaise Déjardin. For more information and tickets, visit www.capeannsymphony.org.
‘Celtic Lands’
Take in “Celtic Lands,” a virtual live-streamed concert with Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, known for their “joyful spontaneity,” this Saturday at 3 p.m. The broadcast will take viewers on a journey with treasured tunes from Scotland, Ireland, Brittany, and Galicia. For details, visit rockportmusic.org.