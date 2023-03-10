Jazz benefit
The Gloucester High School Docksiders jazz band, the Salem High School Jazz Quintet and Jazz Ensemble, local band-leader Brandon Tarricone and his Dixieland Jazz band, and guitarist Krewe De Roux are holding a benefit concert to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Friday at 7 p.m. at Gloucester High School. Free, but organizers hope each attendee will donate $10 if able to do so.
Musical bingo
Play Music Video Bingo on Saturday starting at 8 p.m., in the lounge of the Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., Gloucester. All are welcome.
Connor Garvey
The Connor Garvey Band performs at the Old Sloop Presents concert series on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, at 12 School St. Opening will be Ben Cosgrove, a composer, pianist and multi-instrumentalist. For tickets and information, visit oldslooppresents.org .
Skate by the Sea
All are invited to skate on and synthetic eco-friendly ice rink in Masconomo Park in Manchester-by-the-Sea. (weather permitting). Hours are Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details on future days and après-skate promotions, visit http://manchester.ma.us/786/Skate-by-the-Sea.
Comic-tragedy
“Annisquam,” a psychological tale written by a Rockport psychologist and playwright Lawrence Hennessy, will be performed at Gloucester Stage Company on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. The dark comic-tragedy deals with adult themes as it follows the decline and fall of a troubled mental health professional who is in dire need of professional help himself. Details and tickets: gloucesterstage.com.