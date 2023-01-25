Gloucester’s Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative is sharing some seasonal love with the community during its 12th Valentine season fundraiser.
Each of the 17 members, often working outside their usual medium, think outside the box to create hand-made cards, from which all proceeds will be donated to local charities.
The artists want to support the community that has supported them for more than 32 years in business on Gloucester’s Main Street.
The membership selected four nonprofit organizations to be on the ballot for the event: Wellspring House, Pathways for Children, The Open Door and Cape Ann Animal Aid. For each card purchased, customers may cast a vote for their charity of choice. This year, each charity will receive a share of the proceeds based on their percentage of votes. In years past, the charity with the most votes had received all proceeds.
Besides her “saucy” fisherman cards, Sarah Fris, an illustrator and painter, created an original ink and watercolor “Love from Glosta” postcard with a rough map of the city. The postcards are painted with salt to represent Gloucester’s working waterfront and connection to the sea.
“Our Valentine Fundraiser is my favorite event,” Fris said. “I enjoy being able to paint for a cause, and these four charities are invaluable to our community here in Gloucester.”
Photographer Jim Sousa found the perfect cloud formation in the shape of a heart, which he saw outside the window at his grandson’s first birthday. This cloud is now incorporated into his cards for this year.
Fiber artist Andrea Owens said the series of hearts on cards that she has dubbed “heart felt” are hand-felted with layers of fiber which intermingle in the process.
“In the same way that layers of hands, lives, and love, come together to create community to lift and support its various members. As a new member of Local Colors, I am thrilled to participate in this up-lifting annual fundraiser,” said Ownes.
Pat Doherty, a painter known for her sunset and sunrise paintings, said the valentines are fun to do and are a way to give back to the people in Gloucester who help small businesses such as Local Colors.
Jeweler Ann Schlecht made colorful “Have a Heart” heart pins using a new technique that she plans to incorporate with her sea glass and beach stone jewelry in the spring.
“This year our valentines for charity event gave me an opportunity to think outside the box and create something new and different,” Schlect said..
Woodworker Ingrid Jochimsen created hearts on her cards that are made with wood, veneer and Ultra Suede; and Bessie Blum, known for her teddy bears made from recycled wool sweaters, made cards featuring hand-colored birds.
Donna Amero, a stained glass artist and a founding member, used a photo of an original watercolor of Cape Ann that she painted for some of her cards.
“These cards represent the love for our beautiful coastline,” she said.
Sculptor Elisa Vanelli’s created a painted octopus for her cards.
“As the ocean has always been my biggest inspiration, for this Valentine’s event I want to portray love in the deep blue,” she said.
And back by popular demand are the crow cards — with humorous quips — that sport a gemstone heart, moon or shell amulet, created by Kathy Bucholska, a jewelry and mixed media artist. Each card gives a description about the energy of the included stone as does her jewelry and other work.
Other artist members making hand-made cards are David Katz, Melissa Cox, Skip Montello, Bob Kulchuk, Mya Rae Nelson, Adeline Cabot and Peter Black.
The cards are on sale through Feb. 14 at the gallery at 121 Main St., Gloucester. For more information, visit www.local-colors.org or call 978-283-3996. Current hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.