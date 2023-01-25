Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 37F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.