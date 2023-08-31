This is one of the busiest weekends of the summer with the Schooner Festival, Maritime Heritage Day, fireworks, a downtown block party and the Boat Parade of Lights to name just a few highlights.
The final Culture Splash of the summer is Thursday, Aug. 31, which takes place at Gloucester’s Rocky Neck and Downtown Cultural Districts, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a free water shuttle running between the districts from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitors can enjoy one program or many of the a la carte activities. For details and schedule, visit discovergloucester.com/culture-splash/.
For the full schedule of the four-day Gloucester Schooner Festival, visit maritimegloucester.org.
And sprinkled throughout Cape Ann are other offerings, a few of which are listed here:
Emile Gruppe’ Paints the Caribbean
If walking around Rocky Neck, a good stop is a new exhibit of the late Emile Gruppe’s Caribbean paintings now under way at the Gruppe’ Art Gallery at 32 Rocky Neck Ave. The show features 60 paintings by the celebrated artist that have never been exhibited before. The show is curated by his son, Robert Gruppe’, also a celebrated artist. The exhibition features artworks that depict the Caribbean during the 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s. Stop by the gallery before Oct. 15, or call ahead for an appointment at 978-290-8855.
Debut of play
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts hosts the new theater work, “The Jump Shot,” a play with original music by Stephen Shore. The play will be performed under the tented outdoor stage on Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. Rain or shine.
“Imagine ‘Cheers’ meets Chekhov ... This is a heartfelt and character-driven portrait of a community. It’s the contemporary tale of a local bar that’s struggling to keep the lights on. In one night, this rollicking ensemble of outcasts comes face-to-face with an event that will change their lives forever. ‘The Jump Shot’ is inspired by plays like ‘Sweat’ by Lynn Nottage and ‘The Weir’ by Conor McPherson,” according to a program statement.
There is a content warning for language, drug use, addiction, cancer/death, suicide, and mild violence.
For tickets, $15, visit https://windhover.org/event/jump-shot. The venue is at 257 Rear Granite St., Rockport.
Literary walking tours
The 400+ Literary Committee presents “Literary Gloucester, A Walking Tour” on Sept. 2 and 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet outside of the Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St., for a walk around downtown Gloucester, rain or shine. Gloucester has been home to great writers since at least the early 19th century when Judith Sargent Murray penned her feminist poems. T.S. Eliot, a Nobel Prize winner, spent nearly every summer of his boyhood in Gloucester and themes of the sea often turn up in his poetry. Charles Olson and Vincent Ferrini also maintained a poetic dialogue in the 20th century on what it meant to be a good citizen.
“Add to these, the authors who blew into Gloucester to write one work, like Rudyard Kipling and his ‘Captains Courageous,’ Henry Wordsworth Longfellow with ‘The Wreck of the Hesperus,’ or even genre horror author H.P. Lovecraft with ‘The Shadow over Innsmouth.’ Tours led by noted raconteur Phil Storey,” according to a program statement. The tours are free, but tips gratefully accepted. Reservations recommended. To reserve, visit “events” at www.gloucesterma400.org.
Silent auction at NSAA
A silent auction is underway at the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirate’s Lane, Gloucester, through Sept. 3, with a free public reception on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome. There will be a “Champagne & Strawberries” event with bidding closing at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3.
This long-awaited annual event offers the public an opportunity to bid on more than 70 artworks, starting at $150 with a minimum increment of $25. The idea is to provide an opportunity to purchase original artwork at an affordable price. Galleries opens Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 978-283-1857 or visit nsarts.org.
Local Colors gallery
Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative has a gallery of works by more than a dozen artists at 121 Main St., Gloucester in the center of the downtown. Each month there are featured artists. The gallery is home to artist members who work in a variety of media including stained glass, jewelry, photography, paintings, fiber art, mixed media, pottery and ceramics, fused glass and sculptures. For details, visit www.local-colors.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.