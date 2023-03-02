Vocal dynamo Lauren Kinhan comes to town this weekend to perform.
Kinhan, a veteran singer and 29-year-member of New York Voices, appears with pianist Mark Shilansky and bassist Mark Poniatowski for an intimate evening of “sophisticated, original contemporary jazz” this Saturday, March 4, at Movement Arts Gloucester MA, aka MAGMA.
On the “All About Jazz” website, jazz journalist. Dan Bilawsky wrote of Kinhan: “Brilliance in interpreting ballads, off-the-cuff maneuvers in bluesy and bawdy environments, whip-smart interactions with the instrumentalists — and you end up with a complete picture of her talents and the manners in which she claims songs as her own.”
In addition to her nearly three decades with the internationally acclaimed New York Voices, Kinhan has forged her own path and put out solo albums. She also is a composer, arranger and educator, serving as adjunct faculty at New York University.
She has sung on two Grammy Award-winning CDs with the Count Basie Orchestra and Paquito D’Rivera, and created two summer camps at the University of Western Michigan and the Bayerische Musikakademie in Germany, according to her bio. She is also co-founder of two diverse groups, Moss and JaLaLa.
Doors open 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. The venue is at the top of Brown’s Mall at 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester; with elevator accessible inside Brown’s Mall street level, via the door between the MAGMA main entrance and Breakwater Poke. For tickets and information, visit www.magma.center/events.
Great Marsh concert
A special collaboration of local arts and environmental organizations has led that will culminate in the t unique musical event “Great Marsh Concert” on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport.
Presented by Artists for the Great Marsh and Manship Artists Residency, this concert and its diverse music program is a celebration of the Great Marsh.
“The Great Marsh Concert is the most recent of several events and collaborations that Artists for the Great Marsh has developed to create a constant artistic focus on the importance, beauty, and fragility of the Great Marsh because climate change is accelerating the damage to our coastal resources,” according to a program statement.
For more information and to purchase tickets, $15, visit: rockportmusic.org.
Heartbeat City 80s Night
Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, at 8 Washington St., Gloucester, opens its doors for a concert with the New England band Heartbeat City on Saturday, March 4. Donations will be accepted at the door and a 50/50 will be held. There will be a best dressed prize. Proceeds benefit the American Legion Building Fund. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. in the Legion hall. All are welcome. Coming up will be Music Video Bingo in the lounge of the American Legion Post 3, on March 11 starting at 8 p.m.
Connor Garvey band
The Old Sloop Presents concert series brings the Connor Garvey Band to town led by Garvey, an award-winning singer-songwriter, and his all-star band from Portland, Maine. The concert is Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, at 12 School St.
“Connor Garvey has the amiable presence of an entertainer, the lyrical depth of a poet, and the enchantment of a storyteller. Connor leaves audiences uplifted and inspired through a positive message delivered in a way that proves you can be optimistic and self-aware without being boring,” according to a press release.
Opening the show will be Ben Cosgrove, a composer, pianist and multi-instrumentalist.
Ben Cosgrove travels the country, performing his powerful variety of original instrumental music that explores themes of landscape, geography and environment, “straddling a line between folk and classical music.”
Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and under. Visit oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $25 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and under, and a $50 cap for families.
Voice workshop
Dawn Pratson, the founder of the local singing group ‘Leven, is sponsoring a workshop in vocal resonance called “Osteophonie” with Francoise Lombard, an international educator, musician and composer, on March 18 at MAGMA, at 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The workshop is aimed at singers, musicians, healers and anyone interested in developing deep listening ability in verbal or musical language, said Pratson. It consists of group and individual vocal exercises and improvisation. “This approach is based on the natural laws of vocal resonance: the vibration of the voice in the skeleton makes the body resonate like a cello,” according to a press release. Lombard is a member of the Dalcroze Canada faculty and a visiting professor at various Dalcroze centers in the United States and Europe. For more information, contact Pratson at 267-971-0926, or send an email to: dalcrozephilly@gmail.com.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.