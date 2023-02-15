The Annisquam Village Players are always full of surprises and this year will be no different, starting with its annual winter cabaret with an all-star cast.
The historic community theater group’s performance will stream this Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., and any donations will go toward a sound system upgrade for Annisquam Village Hall.
The free broadcast will feature about 15 acts of singing, dancing, skits and a couple of monologues.
The Annisquam Village Players, which dates to 1863, wants people to tune in and watch as the troupe attempts to make viewers “smile, laugh or maybe even cry — or roll your eyes.”
“You will certainly see some familiar faces,” said Terry Sands, the long-time director of the non-profit organization. “It will be eclectic and always entertaining.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the cabarets were held in the Village Hall to sold-out crowds. The decision was made to perform the cabaret virtually again this year because of COVID-19 concerns, giving audiences the opportunity to enjoy the show in the comforts of their homes.
Performers include Ts Burnham, Nadia Robertson, Gordon Baird, Sara Ris, Andrew Murdock, Rhiannon Hurst, Kiki Campbell, Marcia Groome, Bobby Kerrigan, Bosoma Dance Company, Peter Souza and a group singing sea shanties, and Corey Wrinn singing about Gloucester fishing.
Also, a group of men will sing “Sister Suffragette,” which will be dedicated to the late co-director Mary Curtis.
The Annisquam Village Players’ summer show, part of the Gloucester 400+ anniversary, will be based on the prize-winning 1953 play “Gloucester Story,” written by Clayton B. Stockbridge. Set around 1900, the story is about a young man who wants to go to sea on a fishing schooner though he faces opposition from his parents and girlfriend because of the dangerous nature of the job — and their fears prove true.
“It was written as a play and we are turning it into a musical,” said Sands. “The sea shanties performed at the cabaret are a warm-up for the summer.”
The community theater group is looking for fishing families that want to be part of the play; they can contact Sands at sands_a@comcast.net.
Any donations are welcome to support improvements to the Village Hall. A Footlights Sponsorship is available with a donation of $100 or more. At this level, the AVP will deliver locally (within a 35-mile radius) a bottle of prosecco to enjoy while watching the show. All donors will be recognized on the AVP website. Donations also can be made by mailing a check made out to the AVP, c/o Mike English, Annisquam Village Players, P.O. Box 411, Gloucester, MA 01930.
To watch the show, go online at AnnisquamVillagePlayers.org and click the “SHOW” link on the homepage. The show link will be available on the day of the show and can be watched on demand thereafter.
Rocky Neck Now 2023
Rocky Neck Now 2023, the annual members show, opens the exhibition season at the Rocky Neck Art Colony. In commemoration of Gloucester’s 400+ and the 50th anniversary of the art colony as a non-profit organization, members were invited to reflect on the past, explore the present through the lens of history, and look to the future with a fresh view. The resulting exhibition will run in two five-week shows, and feature the work of 72 artists. Each show presents a range of artistic interpretations in all media.
The exhibitions are at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester. Part one of the exhibition runs this Thursday, Feb. 16, through March 19 with a public opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. Part two runs from March 23 to April 23 with a public reception on Saturday, March 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Artists exhibiting in the first show are: Suzanne Agostino, Kathleen Gerdon Archer, Christine Barensfeld, John Bassett, Linda Bourke, Jeanne Carey, Betsy Carter, Anne Marie Crotty, Barbe Ennis, Jeannette Esposito, Phyllis Feld, John Grant, Karen Gross, Susan Guest Mcphail, Richard Honan, Linda Kauss, Jane Keddy, Tobi Klein, James Kociuba, Otto Laske, Ira Levine, Barbara Littlefield, Laureen Maher, Paula Morgan, Christy Park, Monica Pepicelli, Mary Rhinelander, Ruth Schneider, James Seavey, Sallie Strand, Suzanne Ulrich, Juni Van Dyke, Karen Watson, and Judith Wright
Artists exhibiting in the second show are: Meredith Anderson, Lisa Angelini-Adams, Claire Bean, Robert Bent, Elizabeth Bish, Paula Borsetti, Mike Cangemi, Matt Cegelis, Michele Champion, Yhanna Coffin, Alev Danis, Terry Del Percio, Maria Denjongpa, Cheryl Dyment, Cindy Efinger, Seth Goldfine, Dina Gomery, Nancy Gorman, Leslie Heffron, Ann Lafferty, Maria Malatesta, Carmela Martin, Roy McCauley, Elizabeth A. McLindon, Vanessa Michalak, Ed Mowrey, Brian Murphy, R. D. Murphy, John Nedosko, Jenny Pivor, Joyce Roessler, Katherine Richmond, Kathy Roberts, Judy Robinson-Cox, Tom Robinson-Cox, Helen Tory, Suellen Wedmore, and Jodi Wright.
Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m., and online at RNACexhibitions.com. For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Songstress returns to the stage
Cape Ann singer-songwriter Marina Evans returns to the stage this Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. to headline a concert at Old Sloop Presents with her husband and musical partner Berna Baglioni. The concert takes place at Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, at 12 School St.. Opening the show will be the folk duo Crowes Pasture.
Evans, a Rockport native, has been dividing her time between Cape Ann and Baglioni’s home of Florence, Italy. For the past decade, they have been writing, recording and touring. Evans has independently written several records and recorded and toured internationally with Baglioni; and as a solo act, she has supported musicians such as LeAnn Rimes, Judy Collins and Dar Williams.
The couple’s itinerant musical life temporarily stalled in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit around the time of the birth of their first child.
“It has certainly been a challenge, navigating the first years of parenthood in the isolation and anxiety of the COVID era,” said Evans. “Add to that the sudden disappearance of performing, a major part of our life and identity, and things felt really upside-down for a while.”
The pair has begun to find their stride again, balancing home, work and creative lives.
“We are so happy to get back on stage at the Old Sloop — it’s a sort of homecoming, in a way. A perfect place to stretch out new material, and give new life to our existing catalogue,” added Evans.
For tickets and information, visit oldslooppresents.org.
Storytelling workshops
Storytelling workshops will be led by Laila Goodman, on Zoom, to encourage Cape Ann storytellers to share their tales. Presented by the Gloucester Writers Center, these new workshops take place on the Wednesday of Feb. 22 and March 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. Learn about detail, stakes, point of view, and more from Goodman, an expert storyteller.
“Whether you’re a first-time storyteller or a regular raconteur who wants some tips on how to hook an audience, this is a great chance to build your skills in a supportive setting,” said Goodman.
To register, visit gloucesterwriters.org and click on “workshops + groups.”
The Gloucester Writers Center presents its next storytelling event, “Fish Tales,” with the theme “Fools,” on March 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Gloucester Stage. These events sell out. Tickets are available for $25 at https://gloucesterstage.com/fish-tales.
About Jon Sarkin
Dogtown Books, at 132 Main St. in Gloucester, is hosting its first in-person event in the bookstore post-pandemic on Monday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Colin Rhodes, professor of art history and author of several books on primitivism and outsider art, will introduce his new book on Gloucester artist Jon Sarkin. All are welcome to the free event. For details, visit www.dogtownbooks.com.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.