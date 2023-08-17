There is nothing like a candlelight or spiritualism tour to get the imagination going, and both are now available at Hammond Castle Museum on Gloucester’s waterfront.
The tours are on Thursdays at the castle, 80 Hesperus Ave. Candlelight tours happen at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. in August and September, while the spiritualism tours are at 9 p.m. through October.
“Following the advice of his mentor Alexander Graham Bell, John Hays Hammond Jr. conducted the majority of his work in the evening. While this put Hammond at odds with the rest of the inhabitants of the castle — including his wife Irene — he concluded that working throughout the night and sleeping during the day positively impacted his work as an inventor. With this in mind, candlelight tours give visitors a chance to see the building as Hammond so often did — after dark,” according to a program statement.
The spiritualism tours explore the history of American spiritualism, and discuss the Hammonds’ own engagements with these cultural phenomena.
“From John Hays Hammond Jr.’s attempts to communicate with supernatural entities using a Faraday Cage, to Irene Hammond’s work on a comprehensive survey of astrological signs; over the course of this approximately 55-minute guided tour, the dramatic gothic-inspired architecture of the building and night-time atmosphere will set the stage for a fun and informative seasonal experience unlike any other,” according to the program notes.
Since its completion in 1929, Hammond Castle has attracted rumors and urban legends of supernatural associations and occult happenings.
“While most of these wild stories can be dismissed as pure fiction, the building occupies a fascinating place within the broader historical context of the development of spiritualist and spiritualist-adjacent fields in American culture. ... The spiritualist movement enthralled America’s upper and middle classes during the late 19th and early 20th centuries,” according to the musuem.
Guests may enjoy a carry-in/carry-out picnic on the seaside lawn before their tours in August; reservations are $5 per party and start one hour prior to the ticketed evening tour. Reservations are required in advance. For details on all tours, visit hammondcastle.org. All proceeds support the restoration and preservation of the museum.
Helen’s Willow Wind
Helen’s Willow Wind, a Native American-style flautist, will perform at Gloucester’s Hammond Castle Museum on Friday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the spirit of Hammond’s love of music, the program features Helen Yetman-Bellows who this year will add her lap harp and RAV drum to her performance in the courtyard. Her improvisations encompass a range of music from the ethereal to blues, jazz and more. She performs in intimate settings and to audiences of many thousands. She has won many awards including Global Instructor of the Year and she has been nominated for Best Flute Single by One World Music Radio. For more information, visit helenswillowwind.com.
‘Star-Crossed Love’
After two successful weekends, Lanes Coven Theater Co. presents its final shows of its take on the classic “Romeo & Juliet” at the tented outdoor stage at Windhover Performing Arts Center, now through Aug. 20.
In this production, Lily Narbonne is back on stage as Juliet, and fiancé Justin Genna is the director, choreographer, and plays the role of Tybalt. Romeo is played by visiting actor Wes Guimarães, of Brazil. Their former teacher Lisa Anne Porter plays the role of Friar Laurence. Local actors include Caroline Harvey, Eryn O’Sullivan, Max McNamara, Richard McElvain, Mark Effinger and Phoebe Potts.
“As Cape Ann has seen, we’ve merged our national network with local talent and the show is filled with Lanes Coven ingenuity, including dancing and sword fights,” said Narbonne. “With this being our fifth full-scale production, Romeo & Juliet feels like the culmination of everything we’ve created in the past three years. We’re more comfortable in our own skin as a company. At Windhover, merging theater magic with nature’s enchantment is what we do best.”
Lanes Coven recommends arriving early to picnic on the Windhover grounds. All shows begin at 7 p.m. For tickets and details, visit lanescoven.com.
Hayley Reardon at City Winery
Gloucester’s Hayley Reardon, a winner of the Gloucester 400+ Singer Songwriter Challenge, is performing with her trio and special guest Pau Figueres at City Winery Boston’s Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 20. Reardon recorded her latest EP “Changes” in Barcelona with Figueres, a renowned Spanish guitarist, as producer and collaborator. For this special EP release performance, Reardon is joined by Pau Figueres and Arnau Figueres, both from Barcelona, in trio format for the first time here in the United States. Pau Figueres, known more recently for his work with MARO and Alejandro Sanz, will perform a set of his original compositions to open the concert. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and music starts at 7:30 p.m. For details and tickets, visit bit.ly/3KgQEwJ.
Exhibit: Inside-Outside-In
The Rocky Neck Art Colony opens a new exhibit “Inside-Outside-In” Thursday at Cove Gallery, at 37 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester. The show, curated by Sallie Strand, showcases the work of artists Kathleen Gerdon Archer, Barbe Ennis, Joan Benotti, Gabrielle Rossmer and Strand. The featured artists are known to have a strong connection to “the light, the ocean and the magic that are the North Shore.” The public is invited to an opening reception on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Treasures found by nourishing our senses with the beauty of our surroundings are embedded in our memories. These memories and ideas are then translated into art by shape, form, photograph, paint and assemblage,” according to a curator statement.
The show runs through Sept. 10.
Hopper-inspired exhibit
Rockport artist David Arsenault presents a public event “Seeing Hopper’s Light” at his gallery, at 8 Dock Square in Rockport, on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. Arsenault will share his story and and thoughts about Hopper’s life at 5 p.m., and light refreshments will be available.
“It seems the perfect time to do this,” he said. “The Cape Ann Museum’s exhibition ‘Edward Hopper & Cape Ann’ brings to light that Hopper’s painting career finally took off after visiting here at the time of Gloucester’s Tricentennial. By coincidence, it was coming here to live and work that changed the trajectory of my career as well.”
Arsenault spoke of a pivotal moment in 1970 when he was a sixth-grader re-shelving books in his middle school library when “American Painting 1900-1970” caught his attention, and it was the Hopper images that made him pause, particularly the work “Gas.”
Some 25 years later, when he chose to study graphic design, Hopper’s work again grabbed his attention in a drawing class. After Arsenault’s slow start in art, he too developed a passion for it and nearly 30 years later, he has found his own success.
Quarry dance and gala
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts presents its site-specific signature summer Quarry Dance — the first live quarry dance since the COVID-19 pandemic — on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 3 p.m. at Halibut Point State Park. The event is free but donations are welcome. Those attending are asked not to park at the park, which has limited parking. Park at Windhover at 247 Granite St., Rockport, and walk about ten minutes to the park; shuttle buses will be available.
The dance “Murmurations,” choreographed by Alison Cook-Beatty, follows the migration paths of five different bird species, with music by Respighi to highlight the dance movements. The dance features the dove, hen, nightingale, starlings and cuckoo. A poem written about the quarries by Michael O’Leary will be read by the poet. The dance lasts about an hour. This piece is inspired by “the aerial ballet of the starlings that gather in flocks called murmurations,” according to a program statement. Rain date is Aug 23.
Windhover also is holding its annual benefit gala on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 9 p.m. with the theme “Discover the Magic,” featuring food, live music, modern dance and a few surprises, all to benefit the non-profit organization which enriches the cultural life of Cape Ann. Folks will be greeted by live bluegrass and folk music played by Scott Moore and George Clements. Cocktails and a variety of wines and beers will be served by sommelier Paige Farrell. Next, there will be a three-course dinner provided by chef Melissa Donati. During the meal, there will be a mini-dance performance by New York’s modern dance company Alison Cook Beatty and ensemble. Throughout the evening, American Songbook music and original jazz by musician and composer Joe Mulholland will take place. For more details and tickets, visit https://windhover.org/event/gala-2023.
Shakespeare’s Songs
Singer-storyteller Jack DesBois, from Newburyport, and pianist Joe Mulholland, from Boston, present a unique program about the songs written by Shakespeare. Their program “Shakespeare’s Songs: A Concert Lecture” explore sthe musical world of the celebrated bard’s plays. The event is on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 3:30 p.m. at Windhover Performing Arts Center in Rockport on the tented outdoor stage.
“William Shakespeare was not only the English language’s greatest poet, but also one of its most enduring songwriters. The songs he wrote for his plays baffle scholars and delight musicians — because, for the most part, nobody knows exactly how the original music sounded,” according to a program statement. For more information, visit windhover.org and www.desboistutoring.org/shakespeares-songs.html.
Local artists featured
This month Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative is featuring Mya Rae Nelson, a woodworker, and Bessie Blum, at the gallery at 121 Main St., Gloucester.
Nelson, a member for three years, makes custom furniture and functional home goods, inspired by the “movement in nature,” using a combination of traditional and modern techniques.
In the featured alcove window is work by Blum, who became a member about two years ago. She considers herself an “any” media artist, and is currently exhibiting her well-known woolly stuffed bears, mosaics and pottery.
Local Colors is home to another 16 artist members who work in a variety of media including stained glass, jewelry, photography, paintings, fiber art, mixed media, pottery and ceramics, fused glass and sculptures. For details, visit www.local-colors.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.