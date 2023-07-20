The next few days are packed with events and music for all ages in venues close to the sea.
Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave. in Gloucester, continues its “Movies On the Seaside Lawn” on Thursday nights with “Hook” as this week’s feature film.
“Hook reminds us all to never grow up as we meet a now 40-year-old Peter Banning who lost all memory of once being Peter Pan,” according to a synopsis. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Visual Effects. The fantasy/adventure film stars Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman and Julia Roberts, and was directed by Steven Spielberg. Up next on Thursday, July 27, is the final outdoor film of the summer with “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” another Spielberg film and sci-fi classic, which tells the story of a boy who befriends a gentle extraterrestrial.
Also for children, there is the “Bubbles and Books” program every Wednesday through the end of August. For details on all events and tickets, visit hammondcastle.org.
The Rat Pack & Blackjack
And for adults, Hammond Castle Museum’s Club Castle presents “The Rat Pack & Blackjack: A Night of Music and Vegas-themed Entertainment” on Saturday, July 22, at Hammond Castle Museum. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and the performance starts at 8 p.m. with festivities continuing through 11 p.m. The evening kicks off with music of the golden age of the crooner in the Great Hall starring Bobby Kerrigan, Thom Smoker, Tom Edmonds and Steve Faria with a live band playing favorites from Sinatra, Bobby Darrin, The Four Tops, Elvis and others. The events moves on to an after party on the tented lawn where the Club Castle Casino will offer roulette, Texas hold’em, blackjack and craps tables (but with “funny money.”) Hors d’oeuvres will be served. This event includes an open bar and is strictly 21 and older. For details and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/TheRatPackCasino. Proceeds support programs and ongoing museum restorations.
Culture Splash
Culture Splash continues this Thursday, July 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 hosted by the Rocky Neck and Downtown Cultural Districts, made possible by a grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and support from the City of Gloucester. Visitors can enjoy one activity or stay the entire time for ample a la carte free activities.A free water shuttle takes visitors between the two districts.
Gloucester Stage Co. offers up live music and a food pop-up at its Lobby Bar, at 267 East Main St., prior to its performance of “Stew.” There is more music in the Harbortown District with the Harbor Loop Concert, and MAGMA dancers may be spotted performing a pop-op “Splash Dance.”
On the Rocky Neck Art Colony, there is a Rocky Neck Plein Air Painting Afternoon and Wet Paint Sale with artists painting in the neighborhood. From 5 p.m. to 7, there will be a “Wet Paint” sale on Madfish Wharf. At the same time, the Ristuben Jazz + Quartet will perform.
Thr Side Street Gallery, 17 Rocky Neck Ave., hosts a launch event of artist Vivien Tapsoba on Thursday, July 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. The event showcases 31 new paintings from the Burkina Faso artist who will be available to speak about his work. The Madfish Gallery, run by artist Sallie Strand on Madfish Wharf, has curated a group of artists each month to exhibit and sell their work. July’s artists are Anne Gilson, Martin Songer, Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco, and Strand. There is a public reception from 5 p.m. to 7 during the Culture Splash.
A new exhibition “Women Talking” opens at Cove Gallery, 37 Rocky Neck Ave., with an opening reception on Thursday, July 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.
For details on more events, visit discovergloucester.com/culture-splash.
Book event
A book event for “The Tree in Dock Square,” by Jean Woodbury, takes place at Tuck’s Candies and Gifts, 15 Main St., Rockport, on Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. The discussion will focus on “grown-ups” who love picture books from an adult perspective with these books providing comfort to them as much as they do with children. “The Tree in Dock Square” was the Grand Prize winner for the Cape Ann Reads Picture Book Contest. Its trailer can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7SR62yuQSgAfKNc_Zswd1A.
Sawyer Free Library events
The Sawyer Free Library, at 21 Main St., in downtown Gloucester has a full line-up of free events starting Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. when William Schulz, an international human rights leader, will discuss his latest book, “Reversing The Rivers: A Memoir Of History, Hope, and Human Rights.” He will recount his years as head of Amnesty International through poignant stories combined with amusing anecdotes and philosophical reflection, according to the library. His memoir chronicles how one human rights activist faced the day-to-day realities of struggling with human rights crises while answering: “How do you retain any hope at all in humanity?”
Schulz is a Senior Fellow at the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. He is the author of three other books. An ordained Unitarian Universalist minister, he was president of the Unitarian Universalist Association of Congregations from 1985 to 1993. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Oberlin College, he holds a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Chicago and a Doctor of Ministry from Meadville/Lombard Theological School (then at the University of Chicago). He lives with his wife, the Rev. Beth Graham, also a Unitarian Universalist minister, in Gloucester.
The visit by author Taylor Tang to talk about his new book for middle-grade readers, “Clara Poole and the Long Way Round” on Friday, July 21, has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances but will be rescheduled, the library said.
On Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m., Wayne Soini, a local author, presents a talk “An Unsuitable Lecture: Thoreau, Walden, and the Gloucester Lyceum.” In December 1848, 175 years ago, Thoreau auditioned his upcoming book, “Walden,” before an audience at the Gloucester Lyceum. Soini will talk about the controversial performance in Gloucester and share details about the author, the writing and rewriting of “Walden.”
A musical act
The Clements Brothers of Gloucester are featured as part of Old Sturbridge Village’s first-ever “Taste of New England: Summer” from July 21 to 23. The village “is tapping into Massachusetts’ own history” by serving foods and beverages inspired by traditional recipes, along with tours of historic buildings representing each state, and talks from costumed historians. There will be three stages with live bands, including The Clements Brothers, who will be on the main stage on Sunday, July 23, at 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.