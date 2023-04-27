The Gloucester village of Annisquam is an epicenter for the arts this weekend with a concert at the church and a new production of the Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe at Annisquam Village Hall.
Annisquam Village Church is hosting its second spring concert on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. Artist-in-residence/violinist Scott Moore and pianist Tianhong Yang will perform a program anchored by music composed by two of history’s towering figures: Beethoven, at his most cheerful in the “Spring” Sonata No. 5, probing the bounds of ecstasy and despair in the monumental Partita No. 2, according to the program notes.
“To round out the evening, Moore and Yang embark on a globe-trotting set of lively music by 20th century masters — Bela Bartók’s rustic and evocative ‘Romanian Folk Dances,’ Alberto Ginastera’s viciously entertaining ‘Trés Danzas Argentinas,’ and the dreamy classic ‘April In Paris,’” according to a statement from the church.
The church, known for its acoustics, is located at 820 Washington St.. Admission is by donation, $25 suggested. A reception with the artists follows the performance.
Troupe produces Marlowe
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe’s spring production features the history drama “King Edward II,” by Christopher Marlowe (1564-1593), which opens Thursday, April 27, with shows through May 7 at the historic Annisquam Village Hall, 34 Leonard St.
“Well, no problem about spoilers here because the story of this 14th century queer king was well known to Elizabethan audiences. The play was first performed in 1593 and proved very successful with both the educated upper class seated in the galleries, and the groundlings standing in the pit,” according to the troupe. “Unfortunately, the 29-year old author did not do as well as his creation. He died from a knife wound received that same year, in an altercation shrouded in mysterious circumstances. Marlowe, who lived openly as a homosexual and atheist, had as complicated a life as his kingly subject.”
The play opens with news of the death of King Edward I, after which his son, Edward II, brings back his banished lover from exile, a move that was not well received, especially by his wife, Queen Isabella. A resulting civil war left most of the factions “beheaded, stabbed, or hanged,” leaving a young prince to be crowned Edward III.
The production runs from April 27 through April 30 and May 4 through May 7; Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 seniors, $10 students, available at the door or reserve at eventbrite.com. Not recommended for those under 15 years of age.
New show on Rocky Neck
The Rocky Neck Art Colony’s new show “Cape to Cape” features the work of 36 artist members of the Cotuit Center for the Arts on Cape Cod. The show runs Saturday, April 29, through June 4 at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., in Gloucester.
“This show, the first of twin juried exhibitions, is an opportunity for creative exchange and exposure to new art enthusiasts for members of both organizations, and will be followed by a show of work by RNAC member artists at Cotuit,” according to a press release.
The jurors, Kathleen Gerdon Archer and Amanda Hawkins, selected an array of artworks that speak to shared connections between the two regions. The 54 artworks on view include a range of artistic styles and adventurous approaches to materials, including plein air paintings, abstractions, block prints, cyanotypes, lithographs, and 3-D works in clay, wood, seaweed, barnacles, and glass.
The public is invited to an opening celebration to welcome the artists from “the other Cape” at a reception on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 at the Cultural Center.
Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.. Visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org for more information.
Annual art auction
The preview is now open for the Rockport Art Association & Museum’s annual art auction, which will be held online on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. The auction features historic American artists, and highlights the Cape Ann School.
The preview runs through May 6 in the Hibbard & Maddocks galleries at the art association at 12 Main St. in downtown Rockport. Featured artists include Emile Gruppé, Anthony Thieme, Antonio Cirino, Max Kuehne, Paul Strisik, W. Lester Stevens, Aldro T. Hibbard, Charles Movalli, Harrison Cady, Al Czerepak, Charles Paul Gruppé, Camillo Adriani, Bernard Corey among many others.
For more information, visit: https://www.rockportartassn.org/auctioninfo. For a YouTube sneak peek with Judith A. Curtis, visit https://youtu.be/JDtAH8CAVf8.
Final week of Pape show
This is the final week of the special art exhibition “Pape at Hammond Castle Museum,” an exhibit of works by Eric Pape (1870-1938), at Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave. The more than two dozen works on exhibit have not been seen publicly in nearly a century. The show runs through Sunday, April 30. For details, visit: www.hammondcastle.org. Children ages 12 and under are welcome for free but require a ticket.
New show at Deering gallery
The Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., presents the artwork of Amy Solomon, featuring paintings on paper and mixed media on wood in the solo show “Magic and Offerings.” The show opens April 28, with an artist reception on Sunday, April 30 from 3 p.m. to 5.
“These works are made with paints, medium and inks applied to the paper with marks, dots and drips. Over the past two years this has become my form of personal daily meditation practice: a way to connect with myself through the materials. What is in this gallery are remnants of the search and process. A shadow from a dance...Objects, colors and textures come together as a visual poem,” Solomon writes in an artist statement. She holds a degree in painting from Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.