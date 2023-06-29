There is a “sonic” element to many events taking place leading up to the July 3 and Fourth of July celebrations on Cape Ann with fireworks, parades and bands. But there is also music and dance, concerts and movies about music.
The Rockport Chamber Music Festival resumes for its third week, with Colombian cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia performing Thursday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport.
The festival’s artistic director, Barry Shiffman, has been following the career of this young talent and is eager to welcome him in his Rockport debut.
“He is one of the greatest cellists I have seen and he is relatively unknown to our audiences,” he said. “But if you mention his name to a young cellist student, they know him. He has a young cult following thanks to the power of videos online.”
Cañón-Valencia is a 2022 BBC Next Generation Artist and winner of the Silver Medal and “Audience Favourite” award at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition among numerous other awards. He has performed around the world. He performs in Rockport with pianist Jeanie Chung.
On Friday, June 30, at 11 a.m., the Rockport Chamber Music Festival presents a free screening of “Los Hermanos/The Brothers.” Two Afro-Cuban brothers were “separated by geopolitics but united by music,” and this film shares their musical reunion; one is a jazz pianist and the other a violinist with the Grammy-winning Harlem Quartet. Reservations are encouraged.
The concert “Brahms & Schumann” on Friday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m., features violinist Stefan Jackiw, clarinetist Yoonah Kim and pianist Max Levinson for a virtuosic evening of chamber masterworks from Johannes Brahms, and Clara and Robert Schumann.
The 2022 Banff International Quartet Competition winners, the Isidore Quartet, and pianist Shai Wosner perform on Saturday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. with a program that includes Brahms’s dramatic “Piano Quintet in F minor.”
“Rockport has a long history of presenting the winners of the Banff International String Quartet Competition, including groups such as the Miró, Dover, St. Lawrence and Viano quartets — and we now add the extraordinary Isidore,” noted Shiffman. “As director of the Banff competition, I get to discover dozens of fine young quartets from around the world and the Isidore stand out in this crowded scene as artists of both incredible technical ability and a wonderful sense of unity and purpose.”
The weekend closes with pianist and composer Stewart Goodyear on Sunday, July 2 at 5 p.m. with a program that includes several of Beethoven’s sonatas.
For more details and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
Firebird Pops returns to castle
The Firebird Pops will return to Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave. in Gloucester, for a patriotic musical extravaganza on Sunday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. with “Sea to Shining Sea.” This performance will take place on the seaside lawn and will include an intermission. Artistic Director and Conductor Brendan J. Kenney will lead the strings and brass ensembles on a symphonic journey through the landscapes and cultural traditions that define the nation, along with original compositions like “American Sketches” and a tribute to Alaska’s legendary Iditarod. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to the Great Hall. The first two rows of seating are offered as premier seating. There are no assigned seats. For details and tickets, visit Https://bit.ly/FPOJuly.
Potpourri of dance at Windhover
Two dance performances will take place under a tent with an outdoor stage at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport.
First up is Ballet Papillon, a new dance company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, that makes its debut with “Unbroken” on Friday, June 30, at 2 p.m. featuring eight pieces of choreography. Executive Artistic Director Katina Kumar is committed to delivering quality dance performance while making it accessible to all members of the community. “Unbroken” is built upon the experiences of overcoming hardships, “creating beauty from the broken,” and surrendering to the freedom uniquely found through dance. The inspiration behind “Unbroken” is to rediscover the honest intention of dance — to provide a sanctuary of hope, healing and peace for the audience, according to a program statement.
On Saturday, July 1, from 2 to 4 p.m., 11 dance companies with more than 70 dancers will perform when Windhover presents “Artfulness” by the New Hampshire-based Saving Grace Dance Ensemble in “an afternoon of inspiring dance.” The program features a variety of contemporary, ballet and jazz dance. Featured companies include Ballet Papillon of Dallas; Tammy Belanger Contemporary Dance and Douglas Davis Ballet, both of Manchester, New Hampshire; Forty Steps Dance of Nahant; Magnum Opus Ballet of Madison, Wisconsin; MP Dance Projects and Onstage Dance Company, both of Boston; NSquared Dance Company of New Hampshire and New York City; Saving Grace Dance Ensemble of Milford, New Hampshire; Speaking in Taps, based in New England; plus featured solo artists Sallie Werst and Maille Zelko.
For tickets and information, visit windhover.org.
Children’s camp with ‘Frozen Jr.’
There are a few spots left to join the “Frozen Jr.” Performance Camp at the Cape Ann YMCA, led by Gloucester’s Heidi Dallin, an award-winning actress. The four-week camp is for young people ages 5 to 17, and runs from July 10 through Aug. 4. The camp culminates in two public performances of the hit musical on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from theater professionals in all areas of production including acting, music, dance, scenic and costume design while developing self-confidence, communication and teamwork skills. Plus, the camp participants can spend three days a week ending the day cooling off at the YMCA Splash Pad. For details, go to https://www.northshoreymca.org/programs/cape-ann-ymca-camps; or email Camp Director Heidi Dallin at dallinh@northshoreymca.org.
Outdoor movies
Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, is holding a month of weekly Thursday outdoor movies starting July 6 with its “Movie Nights on The Lawn: The Summer of Spielberg.” The schedule is July 6: “Jaws”; July 13: “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”; July 20: “Hook”; and July 27: “E.T.”
Families can bring a picnic and a blanket for seating on the seaside lawn in this “carry in, carry out” event. Doors open at 6 p.m., and movies start at sundown, about 8 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be moved inside to the Great Hall. Reserve tickets online. Admission is adults, $20; children 5 to12, $10, children up to 4 are free. Go to https://bit.ly/HCMMovieNights23.
Bubbles & Books
Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester presents Bubbles & Books Storytime on Wednesday mornings on the seaside lawn in July and August. Doors open at 10 am. Stories start at 10:15 a.m. Feel free to bring a blanket. There will be “thousands of bubbles,” coloring, snacks and music. Children may dress up in their favorite “crown, gown or anything else that makes them happy.” For tickets and information, visit https://bit.ly/BubblesBooks23.
New England landscapes
The North Shore Arts Association, at 11 Pirate’s Lane, Gloucester, presents “Scenes of New England,” a solo show by William Gotha featuring 35 oil paintings, including three paintings of the Gloucester coast. The show runs through July 6. Free, and all are welcome. Gotha is a former naval officer, was an art director for several publishers in the Boston area (including Sail Magazine) and managed an international marketing company for 20 years before launching his painting career. For more information, visit nsarts.org.
Singer-songwriters at Sawyer Free Library
The Sawyer Free Folk Showcase continues this summer to spotlight local singer-songwriters in free performances on select Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library’s 21 Main St. location in downtown Gloucester. Each evening the featured artist performs a 45-minute set followed by a discussion about their musical career and approach to songwriting. The performances are free. Up next is Olivia Gale on Thursday, July 6, when she will explore sea shanties, nautical ballads and other folk music written about the sea. She welcomes audience participation.
On July 13, Pete Lindberg performs, having just returned from Nashville after a decade. On Aug. 10, George Clements, a musician steeped in American folk music traditions, will perform, and on Sept. 7, Liam Anastasia-Murphy performs.
