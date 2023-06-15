Anchors in the cultural realm of Cape Ann have launched their summer seasons with strong starts. The Rockport Chamber Music Festival kicked off with three sold-out shows, Gloucester Stage’s opening show “Private Lives” is selling fast, and tickets are now on sale for Cape Ann Museum’s upcoming special exhibition “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape.”
The second week of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival begins Thursday, June 15, at 7:30 p.m. featuring two powerhouse soloists collaborating on this program of Mozart, Faure’ and Beethoven’s Sonata No. 9 in A major, Op. 47 “Kreutzer.” Violinist Chad Hoopes and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott are members of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.
The concert on Friday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m. features All-Star Brass, a quintet led by the charismatic Jens Lindemann on trumpet, with Richard Kelley, trumpet; Chris Cooper, horn; Marshall Gilkes, trombone; and Patrick Sheridan, tuba. The eclectic program features Gabrieli, Bach, Ellington, the Beatles among other favorites.
Lindemann, the first classical brass soloist to receive the Order of Canada, has been described as one of the most celebrated artists in his instrument’s history. He was recently named “International Brass Personality of the Year” by the Brass Herald. He has performed both jazz and classical music in major concert venues around the world, according to his bio.
Up next on Saturday, June 17 at 5 p.m. is the Escher Quartet with a program of works by Mozart, Bartók and Dvorák. The musicians are regular season artists at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Wigmore Hall in London. The Escher Quartet returns Sunday, June 18, at 5 p.m. performing with harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani, a Gramophone and BBC Music Magazine Award winner. The Sunday music program features works by Bach along with a new work by composer Mark Applebaum.
The weekend also includes a Friday night cabaret featuring festival artists on the third-floor reception hall. For details, the full festival schedule, and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
Laugh out loud comedy
Noël Coward’s award-winning play “Private Lives” launched Gloucester Stage’s 44th season. Performances run through June 25, directed by award-winning director, educator and actor Diego Arciniegas. The antics begin when a couple, previously married, cross paths on their “unexpectedly adjoined honeymoons” at the same hotel, but with their new spouses. The cast features Jennifer Bubriski, Katie Croyle, Gunnar Manchester, Stephen Shore and Serenity S’rae.
“Set in a sophisticated world of cocktails, glamour, and sparkling repartee, ‘Private Lives,’ one of Noël Coward’s most brilliantly realized plays, is an uproarious romantic comedy that follows the ups, downs, and all-around of passion and betrayal,” according to a press release.
Also new to Gloucester Stage is an aperitif bar to enjoy before and during the show along with other items and drinks. For tickets and details, visit gloucesterstage.com. Packages start at $200 for four tickets for mainstage performances and early access to seating, no fees and free ticket exchanges. For details, call 978-281-4433 or visit gloucesterstage.com/subscribe.
Hopper exhibition
Cape Ann Museum’s upcoming major exhibition “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape,” will open on July 22 — the artist’s birthday — and runs through Oct. 16 at the museum in downtown Gloucester. The exhibition will have timed admission. In this special exhibition, the Cape Ann Museum partners with the world renown Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, which is the major repository of Hopper’s work, along with curator Elliot Bostwick Davis, who brings a career steeped in American art to the creation of this show. For tickets and more information, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Sounds of Vienna
A concert titled “The Sounds of Vienna, Then and Now” will be held at the Annisquam Village Church on Saturday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Essex Piano Trio with its signature “conversation among friends” manner. Pianist Beverly Soll of Rockport, violinist Ashley Offret of Salem and cellist David Cabral of Lynn, all founding members of the trio, have established a regional reputation for thematic programs that share music with an accompanying storyline to engage the audiences.
The concert can be viewed as a musical feast of a “main course” surrounded by lighter “appetizer and dessert” courses. The entree will be Schubert’s four-movement Piano Trio in B flat major, written in the year of his death. “Modeled on the trios of his idol Ludwig van Beethoven, this work shows him to be a master of the genre with its gorgeous melodies, thematic and formal unity, and unique conversational relationship among the three instruments,” according to a program statement.
Surrounding the Schubert are shorter pieces by his predecessors on the Viennese musical scene paired with complementary works from the modern era. The program begins with the “Allegro” from Mozart’s Piano Trio in B flat of 1786 paired with Mozart-Adagio, a 1992 re-imagining of the slow movement of Mozart’s second Piano Sonata by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. This section closes with the rollicking finale of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in G major from 1795.
The “dessert” which closes the program combines the work of American composer William Bolcom’s “Haydn Go Seek” (2009) with the famous “Gypsy Rondo” from Haydn’s first Piano Trio of 1766.
Suggested donations are $25 for the concert, which is held in the sanctuary of the historic church, at 820 Washington St., Gloucester. The venue is handicap accessible. A reception with Viennese delights will follow the performance. For more information, visit essexpianotrio.com or visit their Facebook page.
Book launch
Local author Alice Gardner has published “Exploring Gloucester,“ a children book full of colorful images of the historic seaport. There will be a book signing with the author on Saturday, June 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Bookstore of Gloucester at 61 Main St.
Halibut Point
Halibut Point State Park, at 4 Gott Ave., in Rockport has several free public programs this month, starting with “Night Sky & Stargazing” for all ages on Saturday, June 17, from 9 to 11 p.m. Meet at the visitor’s center. View wonders of the night sky when Gloucester Area Astronomy Club members bring their powerful telescopes. No telescope necessary for visitors but they can feel free to bring their own if they have one. Flashlight and insect repellent suggested. Rain or clouds will cancel the program.
On Saturdays, June 17 and June 24, there will be a Babson Farm Quarrying History Guided Tour, from 10 to 11 a.m. Meet at the parking area. Learn about the buildings, bridges and breakwaters built to last. Touch tools of the trade. Learn how they moved these heavy stone pieces and how they “paved” dirt streets in the nation’s growing cities, and around the world. Heavy rain cancels.
On Sunday, June 18, there is a Birding Basics Walk for all ages, from 8 to 10 a.m. Meet at parking area. Learn about bird sounds, habits, fight patterns, and enjoy extraordinary views. Bring binoculars if you have them. Rain or shine.
Psychic readings
Hammond Castle Museum presents spirit explorations on Wednesday, June 21, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the castle at 80 Hesperus Ave. in Gloucester. The event features psychic readings and other explorations with a group of well-known psychic readers, mediums and spiritual consultants.
Among the many offerings are individual 15-minute readings, which are on a walk-in, first come/first serve basis, and based on availability. They are $30 each, which includes a $5 museum fee. The fee is waived for Hammond Castle Museum members. Ticket holders who wish to tour the museum prior to 3 p.m. on the day of the program may purchase Self-Guided Tour tickets in the museum shop at a 20% discount. All proceeds from this program will support the preservation of the museum. Tickets available: https://bit.ly/psychicsJune21.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.