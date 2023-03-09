As part of the Cape Ann Artisans 40th Anniversary in 2023, Cape Ann Museum is offering a course at the CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., with artist Melody Phaneuf, a member of Cape Ann Artisans. Her next two-hour workshop, “Introduction to Oil Painting with Impressionist Color,” is Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. Pictured here is her painting, “Harbor Sunset.”