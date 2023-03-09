“Annisquam,” a dark comic-tragedy written by a Rockport psychologist and playwright, will be performed this weekend at Gloucester Stage Company.
The psychological tale deals with adult themes and issues as it follows the decline and fall of a deeply troubled mental health professional in dire need of some professional help himself.
“Something fishy is going on in the tiny seaside village of Annisquam. Dr. Petit, a local psychologist, hasn’t shown up for work in weeks and people are starting to talk. Rumor has it that he is living with a woman young enough to be his daughter in his cluttered old Annisquam home, even though no one, including his real-life daughter, has ever actually seen her,” according to the synopsis.
The play is the most recent authored by Lawrence Hennessy, and will be directed by Tiffany Bartholomew. There are three shows, on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m.
Hennessy, former director of psychological training at Lynn Community Health Center, has a private practice in Rockport and is an active playwright. This is his lucky “13th” play to be produced. Other works have been produced at Jimmy Tingle’s Off Broadway, The Actors Studio of Newburyport, and Lynn’s Multi-Cultural Center, and in New Hampshire at The Hatbox Theatre of Concord and The Players Ring Theater of Portsmouth. Some of his shorter plays have been selected for Boston and North Shore festivals.
“Those who have followed Lawrence Hennessy’s career over the past 25 years ... are well aware that psychologists and psychotherapists are often the central characters in his plays. This is not just because of Dr. Hennessy’s professional experience, it is also due to the fact that psychologists, and specifically male psychologists, offer such a disturbing window into the noisome world of male thought, which by its very nature may often be entitled, dismissive, disrespectful, presumptuous and destructive. This is not only true for men but for women, and society as well,” according to a program statement.
For tickets, visit gloucesterstage.com.
Holocaust tale
A new documentary film, “Eva’s Promise,” about Holocaust survivor Eva Geiringer, Anne Frank’s stepsister, will screen at an event on Sunday, March 12, at Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle St., Gloucester. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a wine and cheese reception, followed at 7 p.m. by the screening of the one-hour film. Sponsored by the Paulson Fund, this event is free to the public. An RSVP is requested by Thursday, March 9; call 978-281-0739 or visit taagloucester.org.
After the screening, there will be a question-and-answer session with producer Susan Kerner, and Barbara Wallace Grossman, professor of theater and performance studies at Tufts University, who has a strong interest is Holocaust-related theater and film.
The synopsis states: “On a train to Auschwitz, 15-year-old Eva made a promise to her older brother Heinz. If he did not survive the camps, Eva promised to retrieve the paintings and poetry Heinz hid under the floorboards of his attic hiding place.”
This tale emerged because Heinz and their father died, while Eva and their mother survived. After the war, in 1953, Eva became the posthumous stepsister of Anne Frank when her mother married Anne’s father.
“While the world knows Anne’s story, this film introduces Heinz, his artistry, and his sister’s efforts to find and share his remarkable legacy,” according to the synopsis.
Eva moved to London and later in life became an international advocate for Holocaust education.
Student musicians
High School jazz musicians from Gloucester and Salem, joined by well-known adult players, are holding a benefit concert to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at an event on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at Gloucester High School. It is free to the public, but the student organizers hope each attendee will contribute $10 if able to do so. The lineup will include the Gloucester High School Docksiders jazz band, the Salem High School Jazz Quintet and Jazz Ensemble, local band-leader Brandon Tarricone and his Dixieland Jazz band, and guitarist Krewe De Roux.
St. Patrick’s party
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library will host a free Literary St. Patrick’s Day Party, open to all, on Tuesday, March 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 21 Main St., Gloucester. Local harpist Moira Kelly will start the party at 5:15 p.m. with an interactive performance of traditional Celtic music.
At 6:15 p.m., Massachusetts author Robert T. McMaster will introduce his latest novel, “Rose of Glenkerry: A County Wicklow Mystery,” via Zoom, which will be broadcast at the library. Both a mystery and a love story, the book is set amid the scenic beauty of Ireland’s County Wicklow. He will read excerpts from his book, accompanied by images of the Emerald Isle.
A native of Southbridge, McMaster has family ties to Ireland. He also authored “The Trolley Days Series,” set in Massachusetts in the World War I era, and “All the Light Here Comes from Above: The Life and Legacy of Edward Hitchcock.”
Festive refreshments will be provided. Registration is not required.
Artist workshop
As part of the Cape Ann Artisans 40th anniversary in 2023, Cape Ann Museum is offering a course at the CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., with artist Melody Phaneuf, also a member of Cape Ann Artisans. Her next two-hour workshop “Introduction to Oil Painting with Impressionist Color” is Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. Phaneuf is known for her evocative still life, landscape and portrait paintings. A second round of courses will be offered from April 4 through May 9. Students will draw inspiration from American Impressionists in the Cape Ann Museum collections, including Childe Hassam, Charles Hopkinson and Rosamond Smith Bouve. Students of all levels are encouraged to participate. Materials are not included. Water-based oil paints will be used for this class and a supply list will be sent out after registration. For details and registration, visit the event’s dropdown box at gloucesterma400.org, or www.capeannmuseum.org/events/workshops.
Throughout the year, there will be events related to Cape Ann Artisans held at Cape Ann Museum. For details, visit: capeannartisans.com.
Film screening
Cape Ann Museum presents a screening of “The Folly Cove Designers,” a film by Sinikka Nogelo, this Saturday, March 11, at 3 p.m. in the museum auditorium, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
Nogelo’s documentary, inspired by the museum’s 1982 retrospective exhibition of the Folly Cove Designers, features interviews conducted in 1985 with the group’s jury members Aino Clarke, Louise Kenyon, Lee Kingman Natti, Dorothy Norton and Peggy Norton. The designers explain in their own words how the group was formed, how the jury was conducted, and how a block was made.
Following the 55-minute screening, guests are invited to a talk-back with Nogelo. Attendees also can visit the museum’s current expanded exhibition examining the art and legacy of the Folly Cove Designers.
Registration required. Free for members, and $10 for others. The entry ticket is required and should be presented to a visitors services representative upon arrival. For information, visit capeannmusem.org.
