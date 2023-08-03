After a three-year hiatus, the Manchester Summer Chamber Music series returns this week to celebrate its 12th season.
This season, 16 musicians from around the world will come together in performances in Manchester-by-the-Sea and Ipswich, including the Crane Estate.
The series was founded in 2009 by Manchester native Sage Cole and Andover native Lorna Tsai, both who had a vision of sharing classical music “in the magic of warm summer nights with dynamic interpretations of chamber music gems as well as vibrant new music.”
This season will feature five events from Aug. 5 to 19.
The first performance is Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m., the first of the three concerts at the Barn at the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road in Ipswich. The music program spans from Bach’s “Cello Suite No. 1” to the folk-infused, rollicking “Strum” of Jesse Montgomery. The concert includes Vivaldi’s “Summer” and movements from Beethoven’s middle string quartets with a mission to spread joy with the music.
Next up is “Ludwig at 253” on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the residence of Stephen and Isabella Bates in Manchester, where Dr. Ryo Yanagitani leads a narrative concert that belatedly celebrates Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. The program consists of movements from the “Moonlight” Sonata, the Cello Sonata No. 3, and the complete “Archduke” Piano Trio.
The other two concerts at the Crane Estate are Aug. 12, with a program centered around Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” Quartet and Golijov’s “Tenebrae,” to delve into the layers of the human experience. The final concert on Aug. 19 at the Crane Estate features six string players, including founding members Estelle Choi and Verena Sennekamp, in a concert that includes movements from Mozart’s “Grande Sestetto Concertante,” Turtle Island String Quartet’s “Balakrishnan’s String Quartet No. 1,” and the complete “Souvenir de Florence” by Tchaikovsky.
Before each concert at the Barn at Castle Hill, audience members are invited to arrive an hour early with a picnic. Snacks and wine/beer also will be available for purchase. Tickets are available online or at the door if not sold out. For details and advance tickets, visit www.manchestersummerchambermusic.org or call 978-312-2062.
Author talk with Greg Gibson
Gloucester Writers Center presents an author reading with Gregory Gibson, who recently released “Mooney’s Manifesto,” and Matt Donovan, author of “The Dug-Up Gun Museum,” on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. These writers will share their thoughts about the national gun culture in America, according to a program statement.
“A lengthy and therapeutic investigation led to my first book, ‘Gone Boy,’ followed by four more books, and now this calm, demented one,” said Gibson. “I’m a writer because my son Galen was killed in a school shooting in 1992. In the wake of this event, in order to keep from harming or killing myself or anyone else, I determined to pour my energies into answering the question foremost in everyone’s mind, mine foremost — How could this have happened?”
For more information, visit gloucesterwriters.org.
Culture Splash
This week’s Culture Splash, which takes place at Gloucester’s two cultural districts, has new offerings Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a free water shuttle between the districts from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitors can enjoy one program or many of the a la carte activities.
This week the Cape Ann Museum Courtyard Concert features Hayley Reardon, a winner of the Gloucester 400+ Anniversary’s Singer-Songwriter contest, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; and the nearby Harbor Loop outdoor concert series features The Engine Ears, followed by the Gary Backstrom Band, with music from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Visit Cripple Cove Studios, at 97 East Main St., at one end of the Rocky Neck Cultural District, and the galleries at Madfish Wharf on the other. Visitors can walk from Madfish to Cripple Cove, passing a number of galleries open to the public, as well as Gloucester Stage Company, Gloucester Writers Center, North Shore Arts Association, and enjoy unobstructed views of the Inner Hharbor along the way. Cripple Cove Studios marks a halfway point for anyone taking the scenic walking route from downtown to Rocky Neck.
In another event, there will be the Cape Ann Makers Market at Ocean Alliance, where MAGMA dancers will perform on Rocky Neck. Additionally, as an “after hours” event, the film “Captains Courageous” will be screened on the sail of schooner Adventure, at 23 Harbor Loop, which starts at 8 p.m., presented by Maritime Gloucester. For details on all events, visit discovergloucester.com/culture-splash. Follow the event at @discovergloucester and use #GloucesterCultureSplash to be featured.
Outdoor screening: ‘CODA’
Cape Ann Museum presents a free film screening of the Oscar-winning “CODA,” filmed on Cape Ann, at its satellite location at CAM Green at 13 Poplar St., Gloucester, on Friday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. On-site parking is only for those with accessibility requirements. There is free shuttle service from O’Maley Innovation Middle School, 32 Cherry St. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. While free registration is required; go to capeannmuseum.org, and click on “events.”
CODA, which stands for “child of deaf adult(s),” tells the story of Ruby Rossi, the only hearing person in her family, and the family’s struggling fishing business. She discovers a passion for singing and has to choose between supporting her family and following her dreams.
The evening will open with remarks from “CODA” director Sian Heder, who won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, at 7:45 p.m. The film will start at 8:15 p.m. and conclude by 10 p.m. Attendees are invited to be on-site as early as 7 p.m. to reserve their spots, and bring a picnic to enjoy before the screening. This event is in partnership with Cape Ann Community Cinema. Residents are encouraged, where possible, to walk or ride their bike. For anyone who can’t attend this date, Sawyer Free Library will present a free screening on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at 21 Main St., Gloucester.
Sidewalk Bazaar
The 65th Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar will take place over two days this year, on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, presented by the Gloucester Merchants Association. This long-standing downtown tradition features sales going on at participating Main Street retailers, crafters, children’s activities, food trucks. This year, Main Street will be closed between Duncan and Porter streets, and open from Porter Street onward to traffic and parking.
”Shakespeare Upon Millbrook”
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will present a Shakespearian variety show, “Shakespeare Upon Millbrook,” featuring scenes, sonnets and songs at Rockport’s emerald green at Millbrook Meadow, just off Beach Street and across from Front Beach in Rockport. Featured will be excerpts from “Twelfth Night,” “Othello,” “King Lear,” “Romeo and Juliet” among others. The production will be staged on the sloping lawn in front of the Mill Dam. Performances will be Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations will benefit the Millbrook Meadow Conservancy and the CAST Scholarship Fund.
Magnolia Arts Festival
The Magnolia Library and Community Center and Cape Ann Plein Air Inc. are joining forces to present a free Midsummer Art Festival featuring the work of more than a dozen Cape Ann area artists running Sunday, Aug. 6, through Aug. 12, in the Magnolia Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester. More than 100 artworks will be on view and for sale, a portion of which will benefit the Magnolia Library and Community Center. The event will kick off Sunday at 3 p.m. followed by a “Meet the Artist” reception with music, hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. The show will be open throughout the week from 2 to 7 p.m. and feature live demonstrations by artists.
All the artists in the show have local roots and many are members of local art associations. They regularly paint in the “en plein air” style — a French term meaning out of doors — where the artist paints, directly from life, relying on direct observation of the subject. Since the area is rich in subject matter, Cape Ann has a long tradition of plein air painting, from Lane to Homer to Hopper. For more information, visit magnolialibrary.org.
Art show openings
The Rockport Art Association and Museum, at 12 Main St., opens a solo show of works by Chris Coyne on Saturday, Aug. 5, with an artist reception from 1 to 3 p.m.; the show runs through Aug. 24. A Rockport based plein-air artist, he works primarily in oil and watercolor. He specializes in landscape and marine paintings from New England, New York, and further afield.
Cape Ann Collectors, at 474 Washington St., Gloucester, opens a new show “Light on Water” on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. with the gallery open daily through Aug. 13. The show celebrates three masters: Charles Paul Gruppe, Theresa Bernstein and Hayley Lever, all who were entranced with Cape Ann light. These works can be viewed among the gallery’s collection of 53 works by area masters, providing a historical perspective of Cape Ann fine art. The opening weekend reception continues on Sunday, Aug. 6. Appointments welcome, call 978-430-0414. Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester, opens a new show “Adin Murray: Intertidal” with a public reception on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. In this show, the artist explores the intertidal waters and the Great Salt Marsh of Cape Ann and beyond. This new show is intended to give the viewer a glimpse into the process that Murray employs to create his work. Murray holds a degree in art/biology from Tulane University, and an MFA in painting from Savannah College of Art and Design. The show runs through Aug. 20.
Rockin’ 4 Vets
Rockin’ 4 Vets presents a concert with Gloucester’s Jon Butcher and special guest Sal Baglio, frontman for “The Stompers,” on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kowloon in Saugus at its outdoor venue behind the restaurant. Butcher, a Grammy nominee, is part of the “Summer Sun-Day” Veterans Benefit Concert Series. Butcher, founder of The Jon Butcher Axis, has a discography of 19 national and international releases. Proceeds benefit veterans organizations. For tickets and details, visit: tickets@gimmelive.com.
Summer salsa
David Calvo, a Gloucester woodcarver, is also a teacher of salsa dance. He will teach a session of classes at Gloucester Stage on Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. starting Aug. 7. The classes, geared toward beginners, are taught in a simple format. Singles are welcome. For more information and to sign up, call Calvo at 978-281-3227.
