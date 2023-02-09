There is nothing like music to warm up a cold winter’s night and this weekend offers several options, from free drop-in events to performances with internationally known musicians.
Each event presents a music program tailored to the specific concert. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the Cape Ann Symphony’s Musicians Unleashed chamber music concert will evoke the spirit of love in several genres of music.
‘Romantic Reveries’
The first 2023 Musicians Unleashed concert, “Romantic Reveries,” takes place this Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester. The symphony launched the Musicians Unleashed series in 2019 and audiences continue to grow.
Sunday’s afternoon of romantic music will feature guest artist Richard Einhorn. The pianist will perform with Cape Ann Symphony cellist Alex Fowler, violinists Scott Moore and Erica Pisaturo, flautist Stephanie Stathos and violist Brandon White.
“We will present works from the standard classical repertoire, as well as some fantastic pieces from Latin America. We have amazing musicians in the orchestra, and these concerts are a real opportunity to hear them in an intimate chamber music setting,” said Cape Ann Symphony Conductor and Music Director Yoichi Udagawa.
The music program features composers Francis Poulenc (1899-1963); Alexander Borodin (1833-87); Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791); Robert Schumann (1810-1856); Carlos Gardel (1890-1935); Consuelo Velázquez (1916-2005); Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) and Claude Debussy (1862-1918).
Born and raised in Montreal, Einhorn started taking piano lessons at age 6. During his teenage years, he entered the Quebec Music Festival competitions annually, winning first prize in his age group several years running. At Yale, he first majored in music. After one year as a piano major at Yale’s Graduate School of Music, he took a 23-year break from music to pursue a career in medicine. He returned to piano in 1998, taking lessons and returning to the concert stage. Einhorn has lived in Magnolia for more than 11 years. Previously, he raised his family in Hamilton, and was in private practice in gastroenterology at Beverly Hospital from 1984 until he retired in 2018.
For tickets, call Cape Ann Symphony at 978-281-0543 or go to www.capeannsymphony.org. Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for youth.
Organ virtuoso presents masterworks
Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents award-winning musician Joonho Park performing a concert of organ masterworks this Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, at the corner of Middle and Church streets.
Park, a Korean organ virtuoso, will perform these works on the 1893 Hutchings-Fisk pipe organ in the historic 1806 Gloucester Meetinghouse. Currently on an international tour, he selected works that illustrate the tone colors of the instrument. The music program includes works by Gigout, Bach, Fauré, Mendelssohn, Dupré, Mozart, Liszt, and Vierne.
He began his musical studies in Seoul, South Korea, and graduated from Korea National University of Arts in 2007. He went on to study at the University of Performing Arts and Music in Stuttgart, Germany, and at the Conservatory in Toulouse, France. He recently became a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and currently serves as an adjunct professor at Hanyang University and at the Korea National University of Arts in Seoul, South Korea.
Park has a busy international performance schedule, which has included solo recitals in Konstantin-Basilika in Trier; St. Jakobi Church in Lübeck; Westminster Cathedral; Westminster Abbey; St. John’s, Smith Square; St. Albans International Organ Festival, Kings College Cambridge, and Magdalen College Oxford. He also performed at many organ festivals such as: Galway Cathedral, Pipeworks in Dublin; Kilkenny Art Festival; Festival Toulouse Les Orgues; Summer Organ Festival in Bordeaux; and Quincena Musical de San Sebastián.
This is not his first visit to Gloucester. In 2017, Park performed an all-Bach program of organ works at the Gloucester Meetinghouse.
Tickets are available online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org, or at the door. General seating $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 free.
Benefit for Ukrainian refugee
“Songs for Ukraine,” a free musical event series with acoustic guitarist Dan King, takes place on Fridays in February with the next event on Feb. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the pop-up shop, Detali, at 206 Main St., Gloucester. Light refreshments. All proceeds will support efforts to resettle a Ukrainian refugee in Gloucester.
Art After Hours
Cape Ann Museum presents Art After Hours on Friday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. It is free to the public but registration is requested for planning. Go to: capeannmuseum.org, and click on “events.”
The museum’s Second Saturday event is “Be Mine Valentine!” this Saturday, Feb. 11, with two programs. From 10 a.m. to noon there will be a free art activity led by museum educators, and from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. there is story time for children ages 3 and older. Free admission for Cape Ann residents.
During February school vacation week, the museum is offering free admission for school-age children and their guardians. The museum will focus on “The Black Experience on Cape Ann” that week, Tuesday Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 24. For details, visit: capeannmuseum.org.
Multi-genre reading
The Gloucester Writers Center will hold a multi-genre reading on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester, during which Colleen Michaels, Dawn Paul, and Hugo Pellinen will share the stage.
Michaels is the author of “Prize Wheel” (Small Bites Press, 2023). Her poems have appeared in journals and anthologies. Her poems have been commissioned as installations for the Massachusetts Poetry Festival, Peabody Essex Museum and The Trustees of Reservations. She directs the Writing Studio at Montserrat College of Art in Beverly, where she hosts the Improbable Places Poetry Tour, bringing poetry to unlikely places such as tattoo parlors, laundromats and swimming pools.
Paul is the author of the novel “The Country of Loneliness” and “What We Still Don’t Know,” as well as poems on the life and work of scientist Carl Linnaeus. She also has published poetry, fiction and science/nature articles in a variety of journals and magazines.
Pellinen is a visual artist and writer — and currently interim president of Montserrat College of Art. His creative projects take images and ideas out of traditional contexts and ask audiences to make new meanings. His recent explorations include letterpress projects from reclaimed type, projects involving text and natural material, and stories from the heteroglossia of New Mexico.
For more information, visit gloucesterwriters.org.
Valentine fund-raiser
From now through Feb. 14, Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative, at 121 Main St., Gloucester, is holding its 12th Valentine season fundraiser in which each of the 17 members, often working outside their usual medium, create hand-made cards. All proceeds will be donated to local charities.
The membership selected four nonprofit organizations: Wellspring House, Pathways for Children, The Open Door and Cape Ann Animal Aid. For each card purchased, customers may cast a vote to their charity of choice. This year, each charity will receive a share of the proceeds based on their percentage of votes. For more information, visit www.local-colors.org or call 978-283-3996. Current hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
