Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 43F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low near 40F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.