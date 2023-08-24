In a family-friendly event, Gloucester 400+ presents the Downtown Dash on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m.
Hosted by the Gloucester 400+ Athletics Committee, the members welcome all to join this one-mile race through the streets of downtown Gloucester.
To register, visit www.gloucesterma400.org/event/400-years-race.
But there is a lot more happening before that over the weekend. Here’s a few highlights:
Culture Splash
The summer’s Culture Splash continues, taking place at Gloucester’s Rocky Neck and Downtown Cultural Districts, where visitors can enjoy one program or many of the activities this Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. A free water shuttle runs between the two districts from 4 to 8 p.m. There is a full roster of music options with the Jambalaya Horns at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck; the band What Time Is it Mr. Fox? from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Cape Ann Museum Courtyard Concert; the nearby Harbor Loop outdoor concert series, which features opener Peter Hoare followed by High Tide, starting at 6 p.m.; and Woodland Strings at Madfish Wharf.
For details on all events, visit discovergloucester.com/culture-splash. Follow the event at @discovergloucester and use #GloucesterCultureSplash to be featured.
A dubious reality
This is the final weekend of “The Ding Dongs” at Gloucester Stage Company, a comedic thriller by Cape Cod playwright Brenda Withers. Although the title may conjure up nostalgia for a sweet treat that came on the scene decades ago, the show is a tale of sinister scheming. The story takes the audience on a crazy ride with a slow recognition of what is actually happening to an unsuspecting homeowner. The actors spin a powerful yarn with their acrobatic linguistics that keep the audience focused on the action.
The show runs through Sunday. The theater is located at 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Tickets are available at GloucesterStage.com.
Middle Eastern music
Music on Meetinghouse Green continues this Friday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. with Hye Fusion, a trio of classically trained musicians who blend Western jazz with rhythms and melodies of their Middle Eastern backgrounds for an evening of East-meets-West fusion. Mal Barsamian performs on classical and rhythm guitars, clarinet, saxophone, and the Middle Eastern oud. Harry Bedrossian is a pianist who has embraced the jazz tradition through the work of Oscar Petersen and Bill Evans. Charles Dermenjian is a percussionist who has performed both nationally and internationally. Free-will donations will benefit Action Inc. and food will be provided by Markouk Bread. The show runs to 8 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets.
New Poems: Rhyme + Heartbeat
Manship Artists Residency welcome Robert Pinsky, a three-term U.S. poet laureate, and multi-instrumentalist Stan Strickland to the Starfield stage in Gloucester this Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. for a collaborative evening of music and poetry. The performance, “New Poems: Rhyme + Heartbeat,” will feature new poems from Pinsky, backed by Strickland, along with keyboardist Russell Hoffman, and Bruno Raberg. “Navigating spoken word and instrumental jazz, Pinsky and Strickland’s previous live ventures in jazz-poetry have oscillated between the expected and the avant-garde, flouting genre conventions in pursuit of improvisatory magic,” according to a program statement.
Pinsky has maintained a commitment to highlighting the place of poetry in American culture, and serves as director of Boston University’s graduate creative writing program. Strickland, a vocalist and saxophonist, brings decades of jazz experience to the stage. A celebrated member of the Boston scene since the 1970s, Strickland has performed extensively overseas, playing with artists such as Pharaoh Sanders, Aretha Franklin and Herbie Mann. On faculty at the Berklee School of Music, he is co-executive director of Express Yourself, an organization providing opportunities for students with mental health struggles.
Tickets are available at manshipartists.org; directions will be provided with the reservation confirmation.
It’s back: $3 movies
Gloucester Cinema, 74 Essex Ave., will participate in the 2nd annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, Aug. 27 when all movies, all day, will be $3. Sponsored by The Cinema Foundation, the foundation is “calling on film fans from across the country to gather for a national day to celebrate the magic of movies on the big screen and the power of the movies to bring us all together.”
Cinema owner John Williams has seen how movies bring people together.
“I have watched young families grow and now the next generation is bringing their children. People chat with me about work, kids and their retirement dreams. When a regular customer disappears, I wonder about them. Just last week an old customer dropped by to say hello. His son told him I was asking about him. Turns out he had moved to a warmer climate. He dropped in to let me know he was still alive and still fishing,” said Williams.
While the foundation suggested a $4 ticket price, Gloucester Cinema is keeping last year’s price.
“Cape Ann residents and businesses have been very supportive of the cinema since its inception, but particularly during COVID. My customers continued to come while we were partially shut down and under construction this past winter and spring. It is my pleasure to continue with the $3 price as my way of giving back to the community,” he said.
Tickets can be purchased at Gloucestercinema.com or at the theater.
A literary extravaganza
The late Gloucester novelists Peter Anastas and Jonathan Bayliss, poets Vincent Ferrini and Charles Olson, and historian Joseph Garland will be honored throughout the weekend of Sept. 8 to 10 during the annual conference of the Jonathan Bayliss Society. The conference features short talks, readings, guided walks, slideshows and a harbor tour, in conjunction with Gloucester 400+.
The conference, titled “Walking Gloucester: In the Footsteps of Anastas, Bayliss, Ferrini, Garland, Olson,” will highlight some of the city’s neighborhoods of interest to these 20th-century writers.
The weekend kicks off Friday evening with two free events: a walking tour of Rocky Neck and readings at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center.
Saturday’s offerings begin at the Lanesville Community Center with short talks about the writers’ lives and their literary focus on Gloucester. There will be two guided walks to Greenbelt properties in Lanesville followed by lunch. Afternoon events include short talks about Lanesville’s geology and the local quarrying industry, a reminiscence about the writers by their friend Jay McLauchlan, and a downtown Gloucester walk.
Saturday’s presenters include Benjamin Anastas, Ed Becker, John Day, Liz Sibley Fletcher, Monica Lawton, Chris Leahy, Peter Littlefield, Jay McLauchlan and Ben Wildrick. Saturday concludes with a buffet dinner, slideshow and silent auction featuring items relating to the writers and Gloucester, to benefit the nonprofit Jonathan Bayliss Society.
Sunday morning brings guided walks exploring lesser-known streets of downtown Gloucester. The afternoon features a free program at the Cape Ann Museum in which Head Librarian and Archivist Trenton Carls will discuss the writers’ papers in the museum collections, and John Day will speak about the correspondence among the writers. The conference ends Sunday afternoon with a boat tour of Gloucester Harbor that will focus on sites important to these writers. All are welcome. Registration is required, as capacity is limited. For details and to register for any of the events, visit jonathanbayliss.org/WalkingGloucester.
Artistic connections
The Rocky Neck Art Colony is opening the new exhibition “Following Traditions,” at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. There is a public reception on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. The show is described as “an exhibition 400+ years in its making, connecting the past to the present, the historic to the contemporary.” Join local historian Stephen Gondert at 3:30 p.m. to learn about the historical connections the show proposes, alongside remarks from each of the five artists about their motivations and processes. This event is free and does not require a ticket. The opening reception immediately follows.
Boat parade participants
The annual Boat Parade of Lights over Labor Day weekend needs boaters. No registration needed. All you need is to show up on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. at Jones Creek and join the parade. The judges’ boat, Cape Ann Whale Watch’s Hurricane II, will be located off the Gloucester Coast Guard station. For details and map, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/bfb26071101/73546e20-7e52-411a-a20c-fc8f690aaf83.pdf
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.