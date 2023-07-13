The Harbor Loop Summer Concert Series kicks off this Thursday, July 13, in collaboration with the City of Gloucester and in partnership with Discover Gloucester.
Kicked Off The Bus opens Thursday’s show at 6 p.m. followed by the headliner, Deep Blue Blues Band, that begins at 7:30 p.m.
Those attending can sit on the hill, bring a picnic, blankets or chairs and enjoy the show at this family-friendly concert overlooking Gloucester’s Inner Harbor. Food vendors onsite will be by 5 Star Phresh-Phood and Nana’s Fried Dough. Jared Streeter provides the sound and lights.
Next up on Thursday, July 20, are the Ayla Davis Trio and Possum, with headliner Back Eddy.
Organizers wanted to thank returning sponsors whose contributions continue to make these concerts free for everyone to enjoy: Cape Ann Savings Bank, Element Care PACE, Jerry Noble Electricians, Cape Ann Lanes, Steve Milan Maplewood Car Wash & Detail, BankGloucester. and thanks to new sponsors’ support of live music: Neptune’s Harvest and Brookline Bank.
Visit the “Harbor Loop Summer Concert Series” Facebook page for details on future concerts. Shows end about 9:30 p.m.
‘Lessons from the Early American Republic’
Gloucester Writers Center presents scholar Richard Rosenfeld talking about “The Next Presidential Election: Lessons From the Early American Republic” on Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, at 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. Mike Perrow will introduce the talk. The event is free; donations accepted for the nonprofit writers center.
“The first decade of the United States divided the country into its two-party system, with conservatives (the Federalists supporting George Washington and John Adams), and the liberals (the Democratic-Republicans) supporting Thomas Jefferson. As the decades progressed, the two political parties armed themselves with party militias, and pitched battles occurred on the streets of the nation’s capital. The religious establishment, the business community, old soldiers, immigrants, and everyone else had to take sides. ... Then came the presidential election. There is a lot to learn from that time,” according to a program statement.
Rosenfeld, an essayist and writer, is author of “American Aurora: A Democratic-Republican Returns.”
Howard Blackburn Day
Maritime Gloucester commemorates Howard Blackburn Day on Saturday, July 15, a free event, when prominent residents will recite select chapters from Joe Garland’s “Lone Voyager” book followed by the premiere viewing of “Howard Blackburn: Gloucester’s Most Legendary Fisherman,” a new documentary by Kory Curcuru of 1623 Studios. The day honors the Blackburn’s dramatic survival in 1883 when he was in an open dory and caught in blizzard in the North Atlantic, separated from the mother ship. His dorymate died and, alone at sea, miraculously Blackburn rowed for five days, with his hands frozen to the oars, eventually reaching Newfoundland. This was only the beginning of his storied life.
The readers will be Michael DeKoster, Julie LaFontaine, Sefatia Romeo Theken, Ed Connolly, Mary Kay Taylor, Mayor Greg Verga, state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, Bob Gillis, Ruth Pino, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and Lenny Linquata.
Readings will happen from 2 p.m. to 5:30, with light refreshments from 5:30 p.m. to 6, and the screening of the documentary from 6 p.m. to 7:30. To reserve tickets, visit maritimegloucester.org.
New exhibition: In Motion
The Rocky Neck Art Colony presents a new exhibition, “In Motion,” at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, at 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. There is a public opening reception Sunday, July 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.
“In recognition of our constantly changing visual world, ‘In Motion’ celebrates the myriad ways artists explore time and movement — actual, implied, imaginary or otherwise. ... This subject of time and motion has interested artists throughout history. ... But it is in the 20th century, fueled by technology and rapid change, that time and motion become essential subjects for exploration within contemporary art,” according to an exhibition statement.
The works by 37 artists include a variety of media, photography and video, found objects, mobiles and puppets, paint and mixed media. The juror was Kim Bernard, an artist who creates sculpture that is recycled, kinetic, interactive, public and involves the community. She was an artist-in-residence in the physics department at Harvard University and at the University of New England. The show runs through Aug. 20. For details, visit www.rnacexhibitions.com.
Local Colors spotlight
During July, jeweler Ann Schlecht is one of the featured artists at Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative at 121 Main St., Gloucester. She will display handmade jewelry that she created to celebrate Gloucester, especially in its 400th year. Included in her collection will be wax seal charms of local interest with images of The Man at the Wheel, St. Peter, The Greasy Pole, Gloucester’s latitude and longitude, and Eastern Point lighthouse. She also uses local beach stones and sea glass to create earrings, bracelets and necklaces as well as beach stone accessories such as letter openers, bookmarks and keyrings.
Also featured is Ingrid Jochimsen’s handmade boxes made of domestic and exotic hardwoods. Her latest creations are burl boxes that she makes from rare big leaf maple burls that grow in the Pacific Northwest.
‘Rite of Passage’ opens
A new semi-autobiographical play, “Rite of Passage” by young playwright Izzy Salant, brings his family’s story to life in a show that opens Thursday, July 13, in a sensory-friendly production held at the outdoor and tented stage of Windhover Center for the Performing Arts at 257 R Granite St., Rockport. The play, presented by Punctuate4 Productions, is directed by Myriam Cyr.
“A tragic secret haunts Harold while he is preparing for his bar mitzvah. Why did his mother suddenly die and what are others not telling him? His father, David, finds himself in the throws of moral battle over whether or not to reveal the truth to his autistic son.” Written with a mixture of love and humor, Rite of Passage is a story of a young man and his father coping with loss as they rebuild their family and hope for the future, according to the synopsis.
The show runs through July 30. For details and tickets, visit windhover.org.
Contemporary dance
Annex Contemporary Dance Company performs Saturday, July 15, at 2:30 p.m. at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, at 257R Granite St., Rockport. The program includes new and repertory works by Artistic Director Julie Hebb, from Massachusetts and former principal dancer with New York City’s Rebecca Kelly Ballet. Her choreography explores the dancers’ relationship to diverse musical scores and to one another.
Her work “A Day in the Life,” set to a rhythmic, electronic soundscape, finds dancers moving through the rituals and complexities of daily life, often with humor and harmony, and at times, with an edge of discord and discomfort. Her newest work, “Pathways,” is a collection of solos and groupings that explore how divergent paths can meet and deviate, often leading to something new and unexpected. The “Bach Suite” is a collection of solos, duets, and trios. For details, visit windhover.org.
A rich history of folk music
“V is the Valley: A Concert-Conversation” takes place Thursday, July 20, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, at 257R Granite St., Rockport, in the Windhover chapel. This event features New England folk songs from the Helen Hartness Flanders Ballad Collection, with singer-storyteller Jack DesBois bringing his research and scholarship into the conversation with the audience.
“Experience these musical gems in all their delight, horror, humor, and gravity, and join a conversation about the history of folk music and its value in our lives today,” according to a program statement. “Helen Hartness Flanders (1890–1972) was a ‘song-catcher’ who devoted her life to preserving New England folk music culture. From 1930 to the late 1950s, she collected over 4,000 field recordings. Her collection, currently housed at Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont, is a treasure trove of living history.”
The program is suitable for ages 14 and up. It runs 90 minutes. For details, visit windhover.org.
