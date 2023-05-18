In anticipation of a special exhibition this summer, Cape Ann Museum presents an outdoor film screening of “Hopper: An American Love Story” this Saturday, May 20, at 8 p.m. at CAM Green, 13 Poplar St. in Gloucester.
This event is held in advance of the museum’s July exhibition, “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape,” presented in partnership with the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.
“This film explores the enigmatic personality behind the brush,” according to the museum. “Combined with expert interviews, diaries and a startling visual reflection of American life, this film features footage of Cape Ann, where Hopper created watercolors that earned his first critical acclaim, and contributions from Dr. Elliot Bostwick Davis, guest curator of Edward Hopper & Cape Ann. Collectively these accounts bring to life one of America’s most influential artists.”
Seating will be on the lawn and attendees are invited to bring small lawn chairs or blankets. All parking will be at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street; shuttle service is provided. Due to the limited size of the driveway, people are asked to refrain from drop-offs. On-site parking is reserved for those with accessibility requirements. Attendance is free, but reservations are required. For details, visit capeannmuseum.org, and go to “events.”
Game Night at the castle
Hammond Castle Museum hosts a “Game Night: Tabletop Gaming” this Thursday, May 18, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the waterfront castle at 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. This night of tabletop gaming takes place in the Great Hall where there will be favorites such as: Dixit, Risk, Fluxx, Munchkin, Chess (Lord of the Rings Edition), We Didn’t Playtest This At All board game, Apples to Apples, Settlers of Catan and The Oregon Trail card game. Also of interest will be the recently debuted “Hammond Naval Warfare” game of naval strategy designed by American inventor John Hays Hammond Jr., who built the castle. Organizers suggest bringing along some friends and stop by for an hour or stay the entire night. Light snacks will be available for purchase. All proceeds will support the restoration and preservation of the the museum. For more information or tickets, visit: www.hammondcastle.org.
‘A Fisherman’s Daughter’
The Sawyer Free Library, currently at 21 Main St., Gloucester, continues its Local Memoirs in May program with its next author talk. Virginia McKinnon this Thursday, May 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. will read from her newly released memoir, “A Fisherman’s Daughter: Growing Up Sicilian-American in the Oldest Fishing Port in America.”
At age 93, this first-time author shares short stories reflecting upon her heritage growing up in Gloucester. The book also includes her late husband’s experiences overseas in World War II. She draws on her vivid memories when she could hop fishing boat to fishing boat during St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester Harbor. She recalls celebrations of marriage and family life, the importance of her community and her life as a social worker, eucharistic minister and lector. The event is free to the public. For more information and to register, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Emergency Services Day
Rockport Emergency Services Day takes place this Saturday, May 20, from 11 a .m. to 3 p.m. at T-Wharf in downtown Rockport. In its 31st year, it is a free family event when youngsters can touch a truck or piece of equipment. The event features volunteers of the Rockport Fire, Ambulance and Forest Fire departments, and members of the Rockport Harbormasters Department, U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester, State Police and Division of Marine Fisheries. There is also a Boston Children’s Hospital blood drive the same day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To sign up to donate, call 617-355-6677.
Artistic invitation for musical benefit
The Educational Foundation for Rockport is holding a musical benefit headlined by the band Headlands on Saturday, May 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at a waterfront home. The outdoor event features a picnic-style meal and wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. A silent auction will be indoors at the venue and also available online. There are 25 collectible original invitations that are artworks as one of the ticket options; the website has the details about this option. This year the featured artist is Jillian Demeri.
Free parking will be at nearby Granite Pier, with continuous shuttle service to and from the home. All proceeds go to the Educational Foundation. For regular ticket details, visit https://rockportedfoundation.myshopify.com. (Rain date is Sunday, May 21, from 3 to 6 p.m.) To bid on auction items, which will be added right up to the event date, one can bid online through: https://app.galabid.com/efrsilentauction2023. For more information, visit www.rockportedfoundation.org.
Final weekend of “100 Voices”
The installation piece “100 Voices, Our Collective Story” at CAM Green at 13 Poplar St., Gloucester, is the venue for an immersive public artwork of light and sound by Harbor Voices. The project was created with community voices at senior centers, public offices, public schools, nonprofit groups and historical societies.
“Ancestral and recent local immigration, migration, and origin stories specific to Cape Ann history were collected. Storytellers were invited to share in any language, resulting in a multilingual, inclusive exhibition that shares a wide range of global immigration perspectives,” according to a press release.
Free viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Klez music on Rocky Neck
The local band, Too Klez for Comfort, will play at the Rocky Neck Art Colony, this Saturday, May 20, at the Cultural Center, at 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
The band is comprised of: John Bassett, cornet, flugel horn and tenor horn; Pam Furey, percussion; Lisa Geller, bass and vocals; Ron Hertz, piano and accordion; Michael Neufeld, tenor sax; Steve Rauch, clarinet and bass clarinet; and Geoff Underwood, trombone.
The high-energy dance band plays a variety of music, including traditional klezmer and Jewish repertoire, Yiddish theater pieces, jazz standards, original works and “borscht belt Latin numbers.”
There is a $20 suggested donation. BYOB. For information, visit: https://rockyneckartcolony.org/events/list.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.