Cape Ann musicians will be part of the line-up for “A Celebration of the Music of David Crosby” on the main stage at City Winery Boston.
The event, on Monday, Feb. 27, is a benefit for Boston’s Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dining options, and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. when some of New England’s favorite folk/rock/blues musicians will share the stage. The line-up of artists includes Butcher, Baglio & Estes, featuring Gloucester’s Jon Butcher and Allen Estes along with Sal Baglio.
Also performing are Will Dailey, Guy Davis, Dwight + Nicole, Kemp Harris, Dan HL (of Dan & The Wildfire), Mark Erelli, Dave Herlihy, Chuck McDermott, Pat McGee, Ali McGuirk, Hayley Reardon. Plus, Tom Rush will share some of his favorite Crosby stories.
Crosby, who died last month, was a core artist for City Winery stages across the country, said City Winery’s founder Michael Dorf in a prepared statement.
“What better way to celebrate his life than having some of the best musicians from New England perform David Crosby’s songs?” said Dorf.
Crosby was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a founding member of two seminal rock ‘n’ roll bands, The Byrds, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. His songwriting credits include classics like “Déjà Vu,” “Almost Cut My Hair” and “Eight Miles High.”
For details and tickets, go to citywinery.com.
The trio of Butcher, Baglio & Estes also have other upcoming concerts on Friday, March 17 at The District Center for the Arts in Taunton, and Saturday, April 8 at the Firehouse Center For The Arts in Newburyport.
For more information, visit https://butcherbaglioandestes.com.
Benefit for Ukrainian refugee
The final “Songs for Ukraine,” an weekly event on Fridays in February, takes place on the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of the Ukraine this Friday, Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the pop-up shop Detali, 206 Main St. in Gloucester. Light refreshments will be offered. All proceeds will support efforts to resettle a Ukrainian refugee in Gloucester. The free musical event series with acoustic guitarist Dan King was organized by a Gloucester designer and shop owner Natalia Klimovych Douglass.
Douglass partnered with WelcomeNST, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit which assists refugees coming to the United States. Originally from Ukraine, Douglass has lived in Gloucester for a year and a half where she sells her upcycled and handcrafted designs at the shop. Her goal is to raise $10,000 to help cover travel and resettlement costs for her friend who lives in Dnipro, a war-torn city in central Ukraine that has been the target of numerous missile strikes. The weekly event has been so popular that there may be plans to continue in March on Thursdays. Details to be announced.
“People love it. It gathers us,” said Douglass.
Where are you from?
Cape Ann Museum presents its next CAMTalks with a program “Where Are You From? — Telling Black Journeys and Belonging” with Toni Waldron this Saturday, Feb. 25, from 2 p.m. to 3 in the museum’s auditorium, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Waldron, an educator and community justice organizer, will talk about the complexity of Black journeys around origin and belonging. Waldron will share views of relevant scholars who are exploring this field and her own conclusions from visiting Cape Ann Museum’s Library & Archives to see what is and is not included. Waldron’s mission is to make known the voices of those most pressed to the margins. Waldron coordinated the first city-wide Gloucester Juneteenth Celebration at Stage Fort Park in 2021 and at CAM Green in 2022. Born and raised in London, England, she brings unique perspectives as a multiracial, multiethnic immigrant to her work. She is a board member of Backyard Growers and a member of CAM’s Community Engagement Committee. She holds a master’s in education from Tufts University and is the education coordinator for the Royall House & Slave Quarters in Medford. This program is free for members, $10 for others. Registration required; visit capeannmuseum.org.
Artist reception: Allie Nicastro
BankGloucester is hosting a public reception for local artist Allie Nicastro with a meet-the-artist event on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at the bank’s lobby at 160 Main St. in Gloucester. Visitors can see the artwork and talk with Nicastro, a Gloucester High School senior who is working to complete a large-scale mural for the school before she graduates this year. She plans to attend Massachusetts College of Art. She is an active member of the City Wide Art Festival Committee, and has been inducted into both the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society.
“Throughout her life, Allie has demonstrated a passion for the arts. Her work often manifests from her own life experiences growing up in Gloucester, often incorporating local beaches and familiar landmarks. Other pieces exhibit a more surreal theme, invoking dream-like emotions that inspire deep introspection,” according to an exhibition statement. “What began as designing her own fashion line for her dolls from old socks at age 7, developed into a life-long love of art in various mediums. By high school, Allie had learned to effectively communicate her thoughts and emotions through her art. Another common focus of her portraits is her family. She masterfully captures and illustrates their stories in her work using a combination of symbols, color, and contrast to blend their personality with each piece.”
Her work has earned her a People’s Choice Award in the Crane Estate Student Art Show, as well as two Silver Keys & one Gold Key in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
“My artwork is not limited to one style, medium, or subject. Instead, the common piece all of my artwork shares is me, showing a different perspective of an aspect of my life. Every work I produce shows an element of the way I view the world ... by adding emotion to every brush stroke, my artwork has a common theme of my experiences,” she wrote in an artist statement.
The show runs through April 17.
Singer-songwriter challenge
The $2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge continues on March 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 at Machaca restaurant,14 Rogers St., Gloucester. Presented by Gloucester 400+ and Happy Valley, the challenge is open to all musicians. After the first seven weeks, the finalists chosen at the end of each week will appear for the final performance of the series on April 5. For more information, visit gloucesterma400.org, and click on “Events & Projects.”
Free jazz workshop concert
Rockport Music presents a free jazz concert as part of its community programs featuring Alexa Tarantino, on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. She leads a group of student musicians who were part of last year’s jazz workshop. An award-winning saxophonist, composer and educator, she is on faculty for the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Youth Programs. She holds a master’s degree from The Juilliard School and bachelor’s degrees from the Eastman School of Music. She is the founding director of the Rockport Jazz Workshop. Free, reservations encouraged. Visit rockportmusic.org.
